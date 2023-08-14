Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party







The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party happened on August 11. What special Halloween food items are worth your time?

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party demands that guests make some hard choices. Do you prioritize rides, shows, parades, fireworks, or characters? You cannot do everything in one night. Also, you cannot eat all the special Halloween food at Magic Kingdom in one evening. Choices must be made!

I consulted with several of my trusted colleagues about their opinions of the Halloween food available at the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This became important this year, as opposed to last year, since a few of these Halloween items sold out during the first party.

Before listing the consensus of the top three things, we must point out that friend of the site, @LaReinaCreole, visited Magic Kingdom on the opening night of the party. She gave us her perspective on the event and some of the Halloween food. The menu items at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café she enjoyed deserve an honorable mention for this list. You can check out her thoughts here.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: Tombstone Tart at Golden Oak Outpost – $5.99

We tried the Tombstone Tart during the daytime hours before the first party. This flaky toaster style pastry item comes filled with strawberry-jalapeno jam. Also, like a toaster pastry, it is topped with frosting and some candy. We enjoyed this. However, our colleagues enjoyed this more than we did. You can read our review written while at Magic Kingdom. This treat can be purchased during the daytime or during the Halloween party until October 31.

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries at Golden Oak Outpost – $6.99

Our stop on this Top Three Things tour keeps us at the Golden Oak Outpost. The Loaded Sweet Potato Fries are only sold during the Halloween party. They consist of sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream, butterscotch chips, and toffee pieces. The sweet potato fries, themselves, taste above average. However, when combined with the sweet toppings, this makes a nice solid treat for your Halloween party experience. In addition, the quality preparation of these fries, at least on opening night, moved them to the top three food items for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Bowl of Bones at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café – $12.99

The Golden Oak Outpost only offered two Halloween food items. Thus, our third pick takes us to Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café. The Bowl of Bones includes bone-in piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce.

To quote our colleagues, these wings tasted almost perfect. Several of them commented positively about the right amount of spice and sweetness with these wings.

For example, the GooToYou guys compared these wings to the ones at Whispering Canyon that consistently receive high marks. At least on opening night, these came well prepared, evenly sauced, and well above normal standards for quick service at Magic Kingdom.

We hope this helps with your food planning for Mickey’s Not-So=Scary Halloween Party. Compared to last year, we have been impressed with the improvement in the quality of the Halloween food items at Magic Kingdom. Of course, things change over the course of an event. Still, not everything tasted better. Nevertheless, the worst top three things article will need to wait another day. As always, eat like you mean it!