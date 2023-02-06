Top Three Things from Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando







The Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando started Feb. 3. This event runs through May 7th on select days. In honor of the weekly “Top Three Things” article, we created a SeaWorld Orlando bonus version based on our recent trip to opening night. SeaWorld Orlando invited me to the media event, and we sampled some items from the food and beverage locations in the theme park. The full menus can be found here. Thus, we have three suggestions for when you visit the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando.

Before we mention the top three suggestions, we would like to highlight a solid vegan dining option from the festival food festival.

Impossible Jambalaya from Gulf Coast market location

New this year for the festival is the Impossible Jambalaya. This consists of Impossible crumbles, kidney beans, roasted red peppers, mirepoix, and a Cajun-style broth. According to SeaWorld Orlando, this menu item qualifies as vegan and gluten-free. Though the jambalaya flavor could be more robust, this food item makes a reasonable vegan dining option.

Sweet Treats

The subsequent two suggestions involve sweet treats. Four special cupcakes were designed for this event. We tried several of them. All provide good flavor without being too sweet. Two of them contain alcohol. The “boozy cupcakes” were Island Dream Cupcakes, a pineapple with Malibu frosting, and the Orange Bliss Cupcakes, orange flavored with Grand Marnier frosting. We felt those cupcakes tasted good but did not experience much taste of alcohol overall.

The Raz Dazzle Cupcake, a vanilla cupcake with raspberry filling and vanilla frosting, and the Coco Loco Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with chocolate filling, frosting, and a hard shell, offered something to satisfy your sweet tooth also. All four versions of cupcakes brought nice flavor for a theme park treat. These can be purchased at the Sweet Sips food and beverage location.

The Italian Cannoli meets that desire if you are looking for a less traditional theme park dessert. This cannoli features mascarpone vanilla cream, pistachio crumbs, and a cherry. The cannoli served at the media event did not have cherries, but the chefs quickly pointed out that difference to avoid confusion later. The filling we tasted caused us to want more. However, with it being a food festival, you need to pace yourself. This sweet treat won our praise.

Picanha Steak from the Brazilian Market Location

Of the non-sweet items we tried at the Seven Seas Food Festival, this one exceeded our expectations the most. This steak with cilantro chimichurri sauce offers a nice portion size. The steak was seasoned reasonably well. Even the three-bean salad on the side presented a good flavor. This gluten-free food offering surprised us with its quality. In fairness, try an authentic steak restaurant if you are looking for a steak. However, this steak easily earned its way onto the top three things list based on portion size and overall flavor.

Thanks for reading this bonus top three things article. We hope this is helpful to you when you visit SeaWorld Orlando for the Seven Seas Food Festival. As always, eat like you mean it!