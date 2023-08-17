Top Three Things: Food Items to Avoid at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party







Food at Magic Kingdom deserves its reputation for less-than-average theme park food. What about the food during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? We found three food items that should be low on your priority list this year.

In fairness, most of the Halloween food at Magic Kingdom increased in quality over the previous year. In an earlier article, we compiled a Top Three Things list of the best Halloween food options at Magic Kingdom. Also, for those that love theme park food, we publish a Top Three Things article about food at Universal Orlando Resort each Sunday.

However, for this article, we want to steer you away from some of the lower-quality items at Magic Kingdom during the Halloween season. We will start with the most obvious Disney food item to avoid.

Headless Horseman Cupcake – $5.99

Walt Disney World cupcakes have earned a reputation for looking pretty but tasting average. Seasonal cupcakes fit that stereotype. Sadly, the stereotype rings true with this cupcake. The Headless Horseman Cupcake consists of a Spicy cheese-flavored cupcake with lime filling topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks, and a chocolate piece.

We want to say this nicely since there is no need to pile on regarding the quality of Disney cupcakes. However, the cupcake possesses some flavor and spice, but nothing worth your time. The filling leaves something to be desired. The unnamed spicy cheese-flavored snack does not help. Though we like the look of the Headless Horseman chocolate piece, it tastes the same as a basic chocolate piece at Walt Disney World.

You can find this treat at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments. Okay, better yet, avoid this treat since this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers some better food items than usual – just not this one.

Cajun Burger – $14.99

Speaking of food items to avoid, the Cajun Burger at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café tastes as you would expect. This burger consists of a Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun Andouille dip, and Creole remoulade served on a black bun. In basic terms, too much is going on with this burger for it to be a successful quick-service burger. The flavors do not pair well. Also, the quality of each component falls below expectations. Also, the current spooky season pattern of using a dyed bun creates problems later.

Not-So-Poison Apple Churro – $7.00

The churros are another easy food item to ridicule at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween parties. Last year, the M&M Peanut Butter Churro failed as an option. Sadly, this churro fails also. The Not-So-Poison Apple Churro consists of a churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with SNICKERS bar pieces, and drizzled with caramel sauce.

You can find this Halloween treat at the churro cart near Cinderella Castle. Hopefully, if you dare to try this, you will get a cool night. The toppings on this item suffer in the heat. The flavors might work, but it goes badly once they melt at all. Since it is Florida, melting will happen! Did we mention that Walt Disney World churros usually do not taste very good?

Hey, all you have done is criticize these Halloween creations. Are there any good Halloween treats at Magic Kingdom? Why, yes, there are! We even wrote about them previously. As always, eat like you mean it!