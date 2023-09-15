Top Three Things: Best Halloween Horror Nights Food Orlando (So Far)







We have entered the second full week of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. What special Halloween Horror Nights food makes our top three best options for the event so far?

In this special edition of Top Three Things, we cover the three best Halloween Horror Nights food items so far. Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) changes as the event evolves. Houses change. Food preparation changes for the good and the bad. With the event running until the first few days of November, this Top Three Things special edition focuses on the best food options as of day ten of the event.

Left Behind Ravioli at Halloween Horror Nights – $9.99

We tried this cheese ravioli creation again on day ten of HHN Orlando. This counts as our third time trying it. Every time, this basic food The Last of Us-themed item, impresses us. The Left Behind Ravioli contains mini cheese ravioli with marinara, truffle cream, garlic bread, and tempura fried enoki mushrooms. This item also comes with a souvenir: a FEDRA ration can. This themed container is an inexpensive keepsake for fans of The Last of Us.

The only criticism we have heard relates to the small piece of garlic bread placed in the can. The taste of the garlic bread provides a nice enhancement to this. If you prepare for an unusual crunch within your FEDRA ration can, then this Halloween Horror Nights Food will be a nice experience. We still are not sure why this item works, but it does.

Halloween Horror Nights Food: Vegan Walking Taco- $12.49

Several vegan items are featured as Halloween Horror Nights food options this year. In another example of simple items tasting better than they should, we feel the Vegan Walking Taco brings good value and flavor. You can also order this with ground beef if you prefer. This item can be located at the Day of the Dead food and beverage location near Café La Bamba.

However, this vegan item offers reasonable flavor and solid portion size. The menu description for these reads, “Fritos® chips topped with vegan chorizo, shredded mozzarella, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce and cilantro.”

The bag of chips is far larger than a standard single-serving-size bag of chips. The only complaint we have heard about this HHN food item involves the large amount of chips dwarfing the other components. We did not experience this. Still, we stirred the chips around several times before starting to eat the Vegan Walking Taco.

Though we would prefer a more robust flavor from the vegan chorizo and pico de gallo, we have enjoyed this each time we ordered it. The other components pair nicely with this classic street food option. As the name indicates, this makes a good filling Halloween Horror Nights food option to eat while walking to your next HHN house.

Cordyceps Corndog for Halloween Horror Nights- 11.49

In the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando designed another food and beverage booth themed to The Last of Us. At this one, the Korean Corn Dogs of a previous Halloween Horror Nights event evolved into a Cordyceps Corndog.

We find this year’s version to be an improvement over the preceding version. The Cordyceps Corndog menu description indicates the connection to that previous Halloween Horror Nights corn dog. It reads, “Korean cheese dog with cordyceps, crispy potato sticks, truffle cream sauce, and daikon sprouts.”

We have tasted these on four different occasions. Each time, we notice the truffle cream sauce. We see that as the main reason these taste better this year. The interior filled with plenty of cheese will make any cheese lover happy. Most guests will find the odd addition of potato sticks to work with this Halloween Horror Nights food item.

We suspect that our rankings may change over the next few weeks. However, this passes as our Top Three Things so far. We do weekly Top Three Things containing things suggestions for things to eat at Universal Orlando Resort each week. Those lists come out each Sunday. As always, eat like you mean it!