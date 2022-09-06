Top Three Food Items to Get During Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

As a writer with PiratesAndPrincesses.net, I write a weekly “Top 3” article about things to eat at Universal Orlando. These come out each Sunday assuming I remember to submit them on time. Today, I would like to present the top three things to have during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom this year. For full disclosure, most of the Halloween food/beverage offerings at the Halloween party are average at best. In a previous article, I declared the four Halloween food/beverage items to avoid. Today, at least, I can bring some food positivity. Below, I will list the top three food items for this year.

#1 Oh, My Gourd Cupcake form Main Street Bakery

Though I cannot give this a roaring endorsement, I find nothing tangibly wrong with this item. I did write a more extensive review of this Halloween treat. If looking for safe Pumpkin themed treat while at Magic Kingdom, this qualifies. Overall, the flavors work with this cupcake especially for pumpkin spice lovers.

# 2 Spellbinding Fried Pie at Golden Oak Outpost

For full disclosure, I did not get to try this during my night at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. I attempted to get it three times that night. However, every time I went by this food location, the queue was excessive. In fact, one time, I went to another food location, ordered something, got it, came back finding some of same people still in that queue.

Yet, this combination of buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and blue cheese wrapped in flaky dough topped with a candy eye and jalapeño ranch aioli earned solid positive reviews. This item is only available during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Obviously, expect a queue there.

This hand style pie comes crispy and filled with a solid portion of Buffalo chicken. The spice level does not hit the excessive amount of some other Halloween food options this year. Yes, the candy eye seems a bit odd but works okay with this food item. The main complaint I have heard about this fried pie related to the $9.99 price point. Other than that, this fried pie earns merit for a Halloween treat.

#3 Sweet Almond Corn Cake from Pecos Bill Tall Tail Inn & Café

As I continue to tell people, this treat shines as the star of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party food items. If you want to know more, please read about it here. Still, this looks and tastes good. Do not be confused by the appearance thinking this is just a corn cob with candy corn on it. If you add in the price point below $6 for this, you have a winner. This will only be sold during the party so plan accordingly.

Everything seems to cost more these days. At least these food items offer some quality for your money. As always, eat like you mean it!