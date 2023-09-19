Top Holiday Toy List 2023







Today, we are going to look at some of the hot toys for Christmas and other holidays 2023. I know this is a theme park-focused blog, but I occasionally do articles like this when I feel they may be helpful to our readers. Many people want to start shopping soon, before items get hard to find.

Furby

Furby is back again. This is the third or fourth time since they were released in the 1990’s. They are so cute now!

Furby Purple

Furby Coral

2. Magic Mixies Magic Genie Lamp

Every year the Magic Mixies are popular and I’m sure this year is going to be no exception.

Amazon Exclusive Pink Lamp – $64.99

Blue Lamp

Amazon – $64.99

Pink Lamp

Amazon – $64.99

Rainbow Lamp -$64.97 (pre-order Walmart)

Magic Mixies Pixlings

These are also Magic Mixies products that are also super cute!

Marena The Mermaid Pixling -$17.99 Amazon



Deerlee the Deer Pixling – $17.99 Amazon

Unia the Unicorn – $17.99 Amazon

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van

The individual action figures are also very reasonably priced at stores like Walmart.

Amazon – $37.99

Walmart – $37.99

4. Barbie Dreamhouse 2023, Pool Party Doll House with 75+ Pieces and 3-Story Slide

Anything Barbie is always a hit for the holidays. This year the Barbie movie merchandise will likely be requested, including the big Dreamhouse.

Amazon – $179.00

Walmart – $179.00

5. Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette, Battery-Operated Remote-Control Toy Car from Barbie The Movie

Also, from the film, the RC car has proven to be quite popular!

Amazon- $54.99

Walmart – $54.99

6. Beast Lab Creator

Add ingredients and follow the experiment’s steps to create your beast!

Watch as the Shark Beast Creator Chamber releases real Bio Mist & pressure builds. Pull down on the Emergency Lever to drain to liquid and reveal the beast inside!

The Beast Lab is an interactive playset with 80+ lights, sounds and reactions that bring the experiment to life.

Shark Beast Creator

Walmart – $69.00

Amazon- $79.99

Dino Beast Creator – $69.00 Walmart

Beast Lab Creator Amazon Exclusive Big Cats- $79.99

Refill sets

“Includes 2 Experiments, an Exclusive Weapon and 50+ Bio Mist Reveals.”

Amazon- $9.99

7. Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven

These are super cute and already hard to find. Hopefully, by the holiday, it will get easier because they are pretty new and may be more readily available in the next month or two.

I think these are going to be popular!

Cookeez Makery will amaze you and your child when they bake a surprise plush!

Mix the ingredients to make the dough and shape it into a pet using the included mold and tool.

Your dough goes into the oven and comes out as a warm deliciously scented plush baked friend!

There are 3 different Cinnamon Treatz to make – Cinnamon Pooch, Fondant Feline and Strawberry Swirl! Which plush will you make?

Walmart – $34.97

Amazon



8. LEGOS

I do a lot of shopping for kids around the holidays and 100% of the time someone asks for LEGOs.

Some of the more popular sets are:

LEGO Minecraft

LEGO Dreamzzz

LEGO City

LEGO Creator

LEGO Mario Characters

There are also LEGO sets for Star Wars, Marvel, Ninjago, Harry Potter, DC, LEGO Friends, etc. If you are in a pinch and you need something, it might be a good way to go.

9. Magic Whisper Luna

Amazon – $24.99

Target – $24.99

This is fun new plush toy that allows the child to hear the messages in the meows when you press your head against her magic heart. So it uses a special bone conductive speaker. Everyone else will hear meowing sounds while the person pressing can hear the messages. It’s actually kind of neat, and it’s affordable.

Downside, I wonder how many kids are going to run around with the impression of the gem on their forehead.

10. Nerf

Another tried and true, perennial favorite is Nerf guns. When I do toy drives Nerf is another highly requested toy. There are traditional and gel firing options.

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster

Amazon -$56.31

Walmart- $56.31

BURST INTO BATTLE WITH NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: The blasters fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to ignite your competitive advantage. Ages 14 and up.Batteries Required?:yes

10,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst when they hit a target. No pick-up needed

NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC MYTHIC BLASTER: Has full auto and semi auto modes, high-capacity 800-round quick-swap hopper, and removable rechargeable battery with easy slide-in, slide-out feature

FIRES UP TO 10 ROUNDS PER SECOND*: Select full auto or semi auto mode and fires up to 10 rounds per second for extreme rate of fire and maximum battle overload in outdoor games

20,000 Gel Refills Amazon – $5.99

15,000 Gel Refills Walmart – $7.97

Amazon- $57.99

Walmart – $65.18

NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: They fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to ignite your competitive advantage. Ages 14 and up

NERF PRO GELFIRE X MR BEAST BLASTER: Takes its inspiration from Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson, an American digital creator who has amassed over 100 million subscribers in the last 10 years and become an icon amongst younger generations around the world

20,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst when they hit a target. No pick-up needed

NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC NERF PRO GELFIRE X MRBEAST BLASTER: Fires up to 10 rounds per second.* Has full auto and semi auto modes, high-capacity 300-round hopper, and removable rechargeable battery

Nerf Minecraft Enderdragon

Amazon- $39.97

Walmart – $39.97

Nerf has a bunch of guns and weapons at varying price points and based on varying IP brands like Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, Dungeons and Dragons, etc.

11. Bitzee

Bitzee is an interactive pet.

DIGITAL PET YOU CAN TOUCH: Bitzee goes beyond the 2D screen; it’s the virtual pet you can really touch and feel in our 3D world! Each Bitzee toy pet reacts to your swipes, tilts, and touch!

NURTURE & PLAY: Bitzee pets need your love and care! Each Bitzee starts as a baby – feed and play with them, rock them to sleep and give them love to help them grow from baby, to adult, to Super Bitzee!

15 TOY PETS IN 1 POD: The more you play, the more Bitzee pets you’ll unlock! Use treats to attract a new Bitzee pet. Collect all 15 interactive animals like a cat, bunny, unicorn & more!

12. Rainbow / Shadow High Dolls

These dolls have become more and more popular each year. They will likely be a solid choice this season as well.

13. Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart System

Amazon -$299.00

Walmart – $299.00

“This bundle has everything you need to start your Super Mario™ adventures, including a Nintendo Switch™ system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con™ controllers. Plus, enjoy an added $68 value* with a download code for the full Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.”

14. Super Mario Wonder

One of the highly anticipated games for this holiday season!

15. Monster High Dolls

Monster High is back and the dolls might be popular this year.

16. Air Hogs, Zero Gravity Light, Light-Guided Wall Racer

Blue

Amazon-$39.99

Walmart- $38.99

Red

Amazon – $38.99

Walmart – $42.99

These are only some suggestions. All kids are different and like different things.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

