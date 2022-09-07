Top Gun Shoots Down Spider-Man At The Labor Day Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a runaway success in late 2021, celebrating 20 years of Spider-Man films and preemptively celebrating 60 years of the character’s existence.



This past week SONY re-released its nearly $2 Billion hit as the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version that adds an extra 13 minutes of extended sequences and dialogue exchanges. Some say this version is the definitive edition of the film: However it does make an already 2 and a half hour film even longer.







Sadly for Spider-Man the film’s re-release didn’t make as much as they were expecting, only bringing in an estimated $6.55 Million. A far cry from the landslide SONY was hoping for. The belief that everyone who saw the film the first time would just return for another go was probably them biting off more than they could chew.



What makes this box office disappointment sting even more is the fact that Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, a film that has been in theaters since this past Memorial Day Weekend, beat it at the box office. Going into its 4th month the film brought in $7.9 Million.







So far Top Gun: Maverick has made over $1.4 Billion worldwide; A big win for fans of 1980s action movies. But with this performance does this mean that Marvel and/or SONY are in trouble?



SONY’s last big embarrassment was the release of Morbius this past April. The film did rather poorly its first run, but after re-releasing it due to the then popular “Morbin Meme” it did even worse. This could put SONY’s Spider-Verse is serious trouble is not even Spider-Man can bring in the dough.



What do you think? Do you think SONY has already squeezed out all the money they could get from No Way Home? Or is Spider-Man in for a rude awakening?



Source: Variety



