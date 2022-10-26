Top Five Monstrous Disney Theme Park Animatronics

With the Halloween Season upon us we see many different types of monsters pop up here and there, giving us a pretty good scare. Well one place you might not expect to get scared is at the Disney Parks. While Disney is usually seen as a family friendly entertainment hub there are a few instances where we see some really terrifying monsters.



So today let’s take a look at five of the scariest monster animatronics seen at any Disney Park. The list is subject to interpretation of course since some may be more scared of certain things that others.



– FIVE: Q’aráq (or Croc) (Shanghai Disneyland)







One of Shanghai Disneyland’s most thrilling rides is Roaring Rapids, a river raft ride where guests encounter the spirit of the legendary Q’aráq, a being that takes the form of a grant crocodile. As guests spin and turn down the river they are suddenly at the mercy of the giant creature as they pass under. It is quite the eye opener, especially when you can’t see it coming.



– FOUR: The Yeti (Disneyland/Animal Kingdom)







While technically a tie, the reason is due to them both being different interpretations of the same character. One with white fur at the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland and one with brown fur at Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom. The idea of being in an cold and isolated place with a creature that is actively hunting you can be quite terrifying, especially when ti jumps out and roars.



– THREE: The Kraken (Disneyland Paris)







In the Discoveryland section of Disneyland Paris is the walkthrough attraction Les Mystères du Nautilus (The Mysterious of the Nautilus in English) where guests can see the inside of Captain Nemo’s submarine The Nautilus. However one section sees guest come face to face with a giant submerged animatronic of the kraken, simulating the creatures’s attack from the original 1954 film. Not only is the creature’s size intimidating, but those with Submechanophobia are sure to feel uneasy.



– TWO: Lava Monster (Tokyo DisneySea)







In Tokyo DisneySea you have the opportunity to take a Journey to the Center of the Earth, Boarding a vehicle to an adventure you won’t seen forget. However, when your journey is nearing its end you come face to face with a giant lava monster that resembles a giant centipede. Hopefully you’ll be able to escape its wrath before being engulfed in flames.



– ONE: The Alien (Magic Kingdom)







Perhaps the most infamous on this list, originally meant to be based on the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise Disney wanted to make an attraction for older audiences. The only issue is that imagineers did their job too well. For those who were able to visit Alien Encounter while it was still open many agree that this insect like alien is quite terrifying.



– Honorable Mention: Dragon (Disneyland Paris)







While not very “scary”, this animatronic gets an honorable mention due to its intimidating size and realism. You almost feel like you’re in an actual Dragon Cave. The feeling that you could be burnt to a crisp from its breath can definitely make somewhat tug at their collar.



What do you think? What are some Disney animatronics that scared the pants off of you? Let us know in the comments.



