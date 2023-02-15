Top 10 Best Disney Romances







The magic of Disney has something for everyone – whether it be theme parks, movies, music, characters, comedy, action, adventure, or good morals.

I think most people (if not everyone), however, can agree that the main takeaway from Disney is love. Between the sweet fairytale movie endings and real-life couples getting engaged or married in front of Cinderella’s castle, there is something that is so enchanting about Disney romances.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here are my top 10 favorite Disney romances ranked from worst to best:

10. Ella & Kit (Cinderella, 2015)

I cannot emphasize enough how perfect the casting of Lily James and Richard Madden as Ella/Cinderella and Kit/Prince Charming is – their chemistry is impeccable! While overall staying true to the animated classic, this version actually gives depth to the prince’s character.

Kit is a down-to-earth, sincere gentleman that fell for Ella’s kind heart and wants her to love him for the person that he is rather than his title. This automatically makes the live action remake superior to the original for me (although the unhinged himbo take on Prince Charming in Cinderella III: A Twist in Time will always have a special place in my heart!!!!).

9. Anya & Dimitri (Anastasia, 1997)

Listen, Disney bought Fox and majority Disney Princess love stories do not even come close to the quality of the writing of Anya and Dimitri’s. Therefore, these idiots in love are most definitely valid.

Unlike most Disney Princess movies, this is not a tale about love at first sight. Based on actual history, Princess Anastasia/Anya, who suffers from amnesia and lost her family in the Russian Revolution, sets out to reunite with her only blood relative left – her grandmother. Dimitri, on the other hand, is a con artist who uses Anya to get money from her grandmother in reward for finding the princess. Little does he know that Anya is indeed the real Anastasia and will eventually steal his heart.

8. Rapunzel & Flynn (Tangled, 2010)

This gif alone explains why Rapunzel and Flynn/Eugene are the best animated couple of all time – just look at the way he looks at her!

7. Mia & Nicholas (The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, 2004)

Sorry Michael fans, but Nicholas being Mia’s love interest is the best thing to happen to the Princess Diaries sequel. These two are the 2000s blueprint for enemies-to-lovers.

6. Giselle & Robert (Enchanted, 2007)

Whenever anyone mentions the grumpy/sunshine trope – Giselle and Robert immediately come to mind. Not only does their story poke fun at classic Disney films but it also convinces us that true love is just as true in real life – perhaps even more powerful.

5. Troy & Gabriella (High School Musical Trilogy)

Troy and Gabriella INVENTED high school sweethearts. Gotta admire a man that will miss his prom to drive 1,065 miles to see the love of his life.

4. Thor & Jane (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Excluding their arc in Thor: Love and Thunder (that was a hot mess in so many ways), Thor and Jane’s love story is incredibly underrated – it’s the live action Cars remake no one knew we needed! Plus, Jane hitting Thor with her truck twice – 11/10 way to start a relationship!

3. Loki & Sylvie (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

The absolute best canon MCU relationship. Although many people can’t get behind it because they are variants, I find it so sweet because it just makes them literal soulmates. The blanket scene is very endearing, and it even allows Loki to become a Chick-fil-A employee for a second with his “my pleasure” response to Sylvie. Iconic.

2. Steve & Natasha (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

One of Marvel’s biggest crimes is not allowing Steve Rogers/Captain America and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow to end up together. Their arc would have been the perfect opposites attract/slow burn romance.

They developed a trust and bond too strong over the course of 11 years for them to not fall in love. Otherwise makes absolutely zero sense. I mean nothing says “I love you” more than Natasha betraying Tony Stark/Iron Man’s team to help Steve and Bucky Barnes escape.

1. Peter & Gwen (The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012)

Technically not Disney, but Spider-Man: No Way Home made this movie MCU canon, so it’s Disney in my book. Everyone that knows me well should know that I will make absolutely any excuse to gush about my favorite movie and romance of all time.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s chemistry is the best I’ve ever seen in cinema! They truly made a simple love story stand out and feel so genuine. I really admire that their characters, Peter and Gwen, are equals and best friends. Web-slinging kiss >>>> upside-down kiss.

Who are your favorite Disney couples? Let us know in the comments below!