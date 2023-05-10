Tony Gilroy To Cease ‘Andor’ Duties After Being Called a “Scab” Over Writers Strike







It seems that Lucasfilm showrunner Tony Gilroy has issued a statement and stepped back from all show running duties after being called a “scab” over allegedly performing non-writing duties on the “Andor” series after the WGA writers strike began.

Gilroy is being accused of continuing union-prohibited showrunner duties on the Disney+ series even though the scripts were reportedly turned in before the strike, and he was doing “specific, non-writing elements like casting and scoring for the Disney+ show.”

The accusations came this past weekend when writer Abdullah Saeed (Deli Boys) called Gilroy a “scab” and demanded he releases the completed scripts to prove he wasn’t still doing union-restricted activities.

“This is scabbing. There’s no way a writer/producer can ‘finish’ writing and begin solely producing. And if the scripts truly are finished, let’s see ’em. If there’s one word different in the finished product, kick Tony Gilroy out of the WGA. One of the biggest writers in Hollywood could stand with his union and halt production on his hit show, thereby by forcing a major studio to consider WGA demands a little harder. Instead, he has chosen to be a SCAB! We all want Andor s2, but not at the cost of fairness to writers. #wgastrong”

Now Gilroy has issued a statement saying:

“I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions.”

Lucasfilm is currently moving forward on the production of “Andor” with the scripts they were given. Now without Gilroy in any capacity.

