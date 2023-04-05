Tomorrowland Launch Depot Tron Merchandise

Yesterday a friend of the blog, La Reina Creole, visited the new Launch Depot aka Tron gift shop. She was sweet enough to send us some images and I am going to include her Youtube video as well, where she tours the area.
Let’s take a look!
Tron Jacket “Light-up Adult Costume” – $99.99
I too love the “cold-shoulder” design on these. These are based on Quorra.
3/4 Zip Fleece – $59.99
Backpack – $54.99
This can have the Identity Disk added to it.
Identity Disk with Bluetooth Speaker – $69.99
Identity Chips For Disk -$14.99
Sam Flynn
Rinzler
Clu
Quorra
Lightcycle Run Powering Up T-Shirt – $44.99
Limited Edition Pins – $59.99
Tron MagicBand – $64.99
Tron MagicBand2 (regular edition) $29.99 on Shop Disney
Tron Pin LE – $17.99
Tron T-shirts
Tron Lightcycle Handlebars Interactive Game- $59.99
Tron Lightcyle Helmet – $59.99
Tron “Live To Race” Hat – $29.99
Tron Lightcycle Run Hat – $29.99
Tron Tumbler – $27.99
Tron Passholder T-Shirt – $39.99
Tron Mug- $24.99
Tron Waterbottle – $29.99
Tron Identity Program Figure – $69.99
Flynn’s Arcade Hat – $29.99
Flynn’s Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt -$39.99
Flynn’s T-shirt – $39.99
Greetings Programs Mug -$16.99
Vintage Identity Disk Frisbee – $9.99
Sipper with Lightcycle Racers – $27.99
ReAction Figures – $24.99 (normally ReAction Figures are $20 so upcharge!)
Super7 Figure with Lightcycle – $69.99 (which is ridiculous)
Tron Arcade Backpack $49.99 (available on Shop Disney for $59.99)
SO it’s $10 more on Shop Disney! You didn’t think people would notice Disney?
Tron Sign – $69.99 (It is the same price on Shop Disney)
Tron Figures 3-Pack $119.99 ( You could buy these in different packaging for $110 before the park versions.)
Tokens
Tron Arcade Button Magnet – $14.99
There is made-to-order merchandise and more. Check out the video!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Special thanks to La Reina Creole. You can follow her live-stream adventres at Orlando parks HERE!
