Tomorrowland Launch Depot Tron Merchandise







Yesterday a friend of the blog, La Reina Creole, visited the new Launch Depot aka Tron gift shop. She was sweet enough to send us some images and I am going to include her Youtube video as well, where she tours the area.

Let’s take a look!

Tron Jacket “Light-up Adult Costume” – $99.99



I too love the “cold-shoulder” design on these. These are based on Quorra.

3/4 Zip Fleece – $59.99

Backpack – $54.99

This can have the Identity Disk added to it.

Identity Disk with Bluetooth Speaker – $69.99

Identity Chips For Disk -$14.99

Sam Flynn

Rinzler

Clu

Quorra

Lightcycle Run Powering Up T-Shirt – $44.99

Limited Edition Pins – $59.99

Tron MagicBand – $64.99

Tron MagicBand2 (regular edition) $29.99 on Shop Disney

Tron Pin LE – $17.99

Tron T-shirts

Tron Lightcycle Handlebars Interactive Game- $59.99

Tron Lightcyle Helmet – $59.99

Tron “Live To Race” Hat – $29.99

Tron Lightcycle Run Hat – $29.99

Tron Tumbler – $27.99

Tron Passholder T-Shirt – $39.99

Tron Mug- $24.99

Tron Waterbottle – $29.99

Tron Identity Program Figure – $69.99

Flynn’s Arcade Hat – $29.99

Flynn’s Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt -$39.99

Flynn’s T-shirt – $39.99

Greetings Programs Mug -$16.99

Vintage Identity Disk Frisbee – $9.99

Sipper with Lightcycle Racers – $27.99

ReAction Figures – $24.99 (normally ReAction Figures are $20 so upcharge!)

Super7 Figure with Lightcycle – $69.99 (which is ridiculous)

Tron Arcade Backpack $49.99 (available on Shop Disney for $59.99)

SO it’s $10 more on Shop Disney! You didn’t think people would notice Disney?

Tron Sign – $69.99 (It is the same price on Shop Disney)

Tron Figures 3-Pack $119.99 ( You could buy these in different packaging for $110 before the park versions.)

Tokens

Tron Arcade Button Magnet – $14.99

There is made-to-order merchandise and more. Check out the video!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Special thanks to La Reina Creole. You can follow her live-stream adventres at Orlando parks HERE!