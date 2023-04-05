Tomorrowland Launch Depot Tron Merchandise

Yesterday a friend of the blog, La Reina Creole, visited the new Launch Depot aka Tron gift shop. She was sweet enough to send us some images and I am going to include her Youtube video as well, where she tours the area.



Let’s take a look!

Tron Jacket “Light-up Adult Costume” – $99.99


I too love the “cold-shoulder” design on these. These are based on Quorra.

3/4 Zip Fleece – $59.99

Backpack – $54.99

This can have the Identity Disk added to it.

Identity Disk with Bluetooth Speaker – $69.99

Identity Chips For Disk -$14.99

Sam Flynn

Rinzler

Clu

Quorra

Lightcycle Run Powering Up T-Shirt – $44.99

Limited Edition Pins – $59.99



Tron MagicBand – $64.99



Tron MagicBand2 (regular edition) $29.99 on Shop Disney

Tron Pin LE – $17.99



Tron T-shirts



 



Tron Lightcycle Handlebars Interactive Game- $59.99



Tron Lightcyle Helmet – $59.99



Tron “Live To Race” Hat – $29.99



Tron Lightcycle Run Hat – $29.99



Tron Tumbler – $27.99



Tron Passholder T-Shirt – $39.99




Tron Mug- $24.99



Tron Waterbottle –  $29.99




Tron Identity Program Figure – $69.99



Flynn’s Arcade Hat – $29.99



Flynn’s Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt -$39.99

Flynn’s T-shirt – $39.99



Greetings Programs Mug -$16.99



Vintage Identity Disk Frisbee – $9.99



Sipper with Lightcycle Racers – $27.99



ReAction Figures – $24.99 (normally ReAction Figures are $20 so upcharge!)




Super7 Figure with Lightcycle – $69.99 (which is ridiculous)




Tron Arcade Backpack  $49.99 (available on Shop Disney for $59.99)



SO it’s $10 more on Shop Disney! You didn’t think people would notice Disney?

Tron Sign – $69.99 (It is the same price on Shop Disney)



Tron Figures 3-Pack $119.99 ( You could buy these in different packaging for $110 before the park versions.)



Tokens



Tron Arcade Button Magnet – $14.99



There is made-to-order merchandise and more. Check out the video!




What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Special thanks to La Reina Creole. You can follow her live-stream adventres at Orlando parks HERE!


