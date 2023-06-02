Tommy Hilfiger x Disney100 Collection Now Available on Shop Disney







Designer brand Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with Disney for a new Disney 100 years collection of clothing, now available at the Tommy Hilfiger website and Shop Disney!

The prices are not what most people would afford, but because they’re “designer.’ Size range isn’t that wide either so that limits the consumer base in a couple different ways.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey brings his playful nature to this classic striped button down shirt by Tommy Hilfiger. The fun design has little Mickey pulling, sliding down, squeezing and climbing the blue stripes of this cotton shirt that features a chest pocket and button collar.

Allover Disney Ithaca stripe design featuring Mickey

Full button front

Button-down collar

Rounded one-button cuffs

Chest pocket with Disney and Tommy Hilfiger labels

Shirttail hem

100% Cotton”

Sizes XS-XXL

Allover Disney Ithaca stripe design featuring Mickey

Elastic waistband with drawstring tie

Side seam pockets

Back patch pocket

100% Cotton

Sleeveless Shirt Dress – $229

Sizes 32 – 46 (XXS-XXXL) US sizes 0-14. Yes, a 3XL is a 14.

Mickey Mouse screen art

Allover striped pattern

Sleeveless

Full button front

A-line

Collared

Self-tie belt

100% cotton.

Yes. Over $200 for a basic sweater that only goes up to size 14.

“When it’s a little breezy, Mickey keeps things warm and bright with this Mickey Mouse polka dot sweater by Tommy Hilfiger. The acclaimed designer brings effortless chic to the V-neck style that’s inspired by classic cricket sweaters, complete with striped collar, cuffs and hem. Mickey brings the fun with icons and dots that make for a winning look.

Mickey Mouse icon and polka dot allover pattern

Stripes on ribbed V-neck collar, cuffs and hem

Slightly cropped style

Long sleeves

55% cotton / 45% polyester“

Sizes 32 – 46 (0-14)

“A classic look gets a touch of fun with this Mickey Mouse skirt by Tommy Hilfiger. Patches with stylized Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck art add whimsy to this skater style skirt with belt loops and a button closure. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this versatile, swingy skirt can be dressed up or left casual, making it the cutest go-to skirt around.

Skater style skirt

Patches with stylized Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck art

Button closure

Belt loops

100% cotton“

Sizes 32-46 (0-14)

“An American icon has teamed up with a fashion icon to create this skirt with its timeless sense of style. Mickey’s unmistakeable silhouette is featured on one pleat while bands of Tommy Hilfiger’s signature colors of red, white and blue circle the sporty design.

Mickey icon on front pleat

Knitted bands of red, white and blue at hem

Pleated

Elastic waistband with drawstring tie

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey gives a playful wink on the front of this knit sweater from Tommy Hilfiger. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this top’s bold black and white design pays tribute to the character who, by Walt’s own admission, was the one who started it all. Now you can continue Mickey’s legacy in style when wearing this fashionable pullover.

Knitted Mickey design on front

Crew neck

Rib-knit collar, cuffs and hem

Signature detailing on cuffs

Polyester“

Sizes XS-XXL

Allover raised design featuring Mickey icons and the Tommy Hilfiger ”TH” logo

Elastic waistband with drawstring tie

One back welt pocket

100% cotton

Sizes XS-XXL

Embroidered crest design on front featuring Mickey Mouse

Embroidered ”Disney 100 Years of Wonder” logo on right sleeve

Tommy Hilfiger label on left sleeve

Front pouch pocket

Dropped shoulders

Lined hood with drawstring tie

Striped ribbed cuffs

Ribbed hem

Fleece fabrication interior

60.2% polyester / 39.8% cotton

Sizes XS-XXL

Allover raised design featuring Mickey icons and the Tommy Hilfiger ”TH” logo

Stretch recycled jacquard jersey

High neck

Full front zip

Two front zip pockets

Rib-knit cuffs and hem

Tommy Hilfiger label on left sleeve

95% recycled polyester / 5% elastane

Ridiculously basic ears. $70! Wow!

Here are some more pieces:

You can get them on Shop Disney now!