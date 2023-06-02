Tommy Hilfiger x Disney100 Collection Now Available on Shop Disney

Designer brand Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with Disney for a new Disney 100 years collection of clothing, now available at the Tommy Hilfiger website and Shop Disney!
The prices are not what most people would afford, but because they’re “designer.’ Size range isn’t that wide either so that limits the consumer base in a couple different ways.
Let’s take a look!
Adult Button Down Shirt – $199
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey brings his playful nature to this classic striped button down shirt by Tommy Hilfiger. The fun design has little Mickey pulling, sliding down, squeezing and climbing the blue stripes of this cotton shirt that features a chest pocket and button collar.
- Allover Disney Ithaca stripe design featuring Mickey
- Full button front
- Button-down collar
- Rounded one-button cuffs
- Chest pocket with Disney and Tommy Hilfiger labels
- Shirttail hem
- 100% Cotton”
Adult Shorts – $179
Sizes XS-XXL
- Allover Disney Ithaca stripe design featuring Mickey
- Elastic waistband with drawstring tie
- Side seam pockets
- Back patch pocket
- 100% Cotton
Sleeveless Shirt Dress – $229
Sizes 32 – 46 (XXS-XXXL) US sizes 0-14. Yes, a 3XL is a 14.
- Mickey Mouse screen art
- Allover striped pattern
- Sleeveless
- Full button front
- A-line
- Collared
- Self-tie belt
- 100% cotton.
Polka Dot Sweater – $229
Yes. Over $200 for a basic sweater that only goes up to size 14.
“When it’s a little breezy, Mickey keeps things warm and bright with this Mickey Mouse polka dot sweater by Tommy Hilfiger. The acclaimed designer brings effortless chic to the V-neck style that’s inspired by classic cricket sweaters, complete with striped collar, cuffs and hem. Mickey brings the fun with icons and dots that make for a winning look.
- Mickey Mouse icon and polka dot allover pattern
- Stripes on ribbed V-neck collar, cuffs and hem
- Slightly cropped style
- Long sleeves
- 55% cotton / 45% polyester“
Adult Skirt – $199
Sizes 32 – 46 (0-14)
“A classic look gets a touch of fun with this Mickey Mouse skirt by Tommy Hilfiger. Patches with stylized Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck art add whimsy to this skater style skirt with belt loops and a button closure. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this versatile, swingy skirt can be dressed up or left casual, making it the cutest go-to skirt around.
- Skater style skirt
- Patches with stylized Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck art
- Button closure
- Belt loops
- 100% cotton“
Pleated Skirt – $199
Sizes 32-46 (0-14)
“An American icon has teamed up with a fashion icon to create this skirt with its timeless sense of style. Mickey’s unmistakeable silhouette is featured on one pleat while bands of Tommy Hilfiger’s signature colors of red, white and blue circle the sporty design.
- Mickey icon on front pleat
- Knitted bands of red, white and blue at hem
- Pleated
- Elastic waistband with drawstring tie
- 100% cotton“
Adult Mickey Sweater – $269
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey gives a playful wink on the front of this knit sweater from Tommy Hilfiger. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this top’s bold black and white design pays tribute to the character who, by Walt’s own admission, was the one who started it all. Now you can continue Mickey’s legacy in style when wearing this fashionable pullover.
- Knitted Mickey design on front
- Crew neck
- Rib-knit collar, cuffs and hem
- Signature detailing on cuffs
- Polyester“
Mickey Icon Shorts- $149
Sizes XS-XXL
- Allover raised design featuring Mickey icons and the Tommy Hilfiger ”TH” logo
- Elastic waistband with drawstring tie
- One back welt pocket
- 100% cotton
Pullover Hoodie – $189
Sizes XS-XXL
- Embroidered crest design on front featuring Mickey Mouse
- Embroidered ”Disney 100 Years of Wonder” logo on right sleeve
- Tommy Hilfiger label on left sleeve
- Front pouch pocket
- Dropped shoulders
- Lined hood with drawstring tie
- Striped ribbed cuffs
- Ribbed hem
- Fleece fabrication interior
- 60.2% polyester / 39.8% cotton
Mickey Icon Zip Front Sweater – $229
Sizes XS-XXL
- Allover raised design featuring Mickey icons and the Tommy Hilfiger ”TH” logo
- Stretch recycled jacquard jersey
- High neck
- Full front zip
- Two front zip pockets
- Rib-knit cuffs and hem
- Tommy Hilfiger label on left sleeve
- 95% recycled polyester / 5% elastane
Mouse Ears $69.50
Ridiculously basic ears. $70! Wow!
Here are some more pieces:
You can get them on Shop Disney now!
