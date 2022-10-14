Tombstone Tributes: A Haunted Mansion Mashup

By
James Smith
-
0

Friends, it’s the Halloween season, when we celebrate the creepy, spooky, dead (and even undead). The Haunted Mansion is burning the candle at both ends, admitting as many foolish mortals as time will allow. Have you ever stopped to read the tombstones in the Mansion’s outdoor graveyard? They tell small tales of some folks who have contributed to Disney’s rich history of theme park entertainment. But what if some of our favorite Disney (and Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel) characters were to be buried in that very graveyard? Let’s take a look at some likely epithets for some beloved (and a few not so beloved) characters.

All images credit: Disney (including Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel)

Favorite Disney Characters

LUMIERE, HE SAID IT BEST

WHEN ASKING FOLKS TO

BE OUR GUEST

 

SNOW WHITE WAS THE FAIREST ONE

BUT BURIED HERE – HER LIFE IS DONE

 

PINOCCHIO TURNED OUT REAL GOOD

HE’S NO LONGER MADE OF WOOD

 

MOTHER GOTHEL THOUGHT SHE KNEW BEST

AND TRIED TOO HARD TO SKIP HER REST

 

THIS IS INDY’S EPILOGUE

HE SHARED HIS NAME

WITH THE FAMILY DOG

 

SHE WANTED TO RULE

ALL THAT’S MARINE

INSTEAD SHE’S HERE

BENEATH THIS GREEN

RIP URSULA

 

HOOK SAILED THE SEAS OF NEVERLAND

LOOKING FOR HIS OTHER HAND

 

HERE LIES JACK

THAT BONY THING

EVERYONE HAIL THE

PUMPKIN KING

 

HER ICY HANDS LED HER

INTO THE UNKNOWN

NOW ELSA RESTS

BENEATH THIS STONE

 

HERE LIES BERT

FRIEND TO YOU AND ME

FOREVER SINGING

CHIM-CHIM-CHER-EE

 

GOOFY HAD SUCH CLUMSY CLASS

REST IN PEACE BENEATH THIS GRASS

 

SHE LOVED THE BALL

AND DANCED ABOUT

THOUGH NOW IT SEEMS

HER TIME’S RUN OUT

RIP CINDERELLA

 

IMAGINATION WAS HIS FRIEND

THANK YOU FIGMENT, NOW’S THE END

 

UNDER HERE

IT’S SAD BUT TRUE

LIES THE BEAR

WE KNOW AS POOH

 

OUR WOODLAND BEAUTY

BRIAR ROSE

NOW LAYS HERE

BENEATH OUR TOES

Pixar Pals

FOR RANGER BUZZ

WE WERE SO VERY FOND

REST IN PEACE

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

 

ALWAYS READY TO GIVE A GOOD SCARE

SULLY NOW RESIDES UNDER THERE

 

MATER LIVED A LIFE OF FUN

UNTIL HE FINALLY GOT ‘ER DONE.

RUST IN PEACE

Star Wars Galaxy

HE NOW IS GOOD

THOUGH ONCE A TRAITOR

REST IN PEACE

TO FATHER VADER

 

UNDERGROUND, THIS YODA IS

AFTER 900 YEARS IN JEDI BIZ

 

REST IN PEACE

OUR SMUGGLER HAN

HE MET HIS END

THANKS TO HIS SON

Marvel Cinematic Universe

BACK HOME AGAIN

AMONG THE ROOTS

AND ALL HE SAID WAS

“I AM GROOT”

 

TONY STARK COULD DO IT ALL

THIS ARMORED PLAYBOY HAD A BALL

WE LOVE YOU 3,000

