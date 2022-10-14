Tombstone Tributes: A Haunted Mansion Mashup

Friends, it’s the Halloween season, when we celebrate the creepy, spooky, dead (and even undead). The Haunted Mansion is burning the candle at both ends, admitting as many foolish mortals as time will allow. Have you ever stopped to read the tombstones in the Mansion’s outdoor graveyard? They tell small tales of some folks who have contributed to Disney’s rich history of theme park entertainment. But what if some of our favorite Disney (and Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel) characters were to be buried in that very graveyard? Let’s take a look at some likely epithets for some beloved (and a few not so beloved) characters.
All images credit: Disney (including Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel)
Favorite Disney Characters
LUMIERE, HE SAID IT BEST
WHEN ASKING FOLKS TO
BE OUR GUEST
SNOW WHITE WAS THE FAIREST ONE
BUT BURIED HERE – HER LIFE IS DONE
PINOCCHIO TURNED OUT REAL GOOD
HE’S NO LONGER MADE OF WOOD
MOTHER GOTHEL THOUGHT SHE KNEW BEST
AND TRIED TOO HARD TO SKIP HER REST
THIS IS INDY’S EPILOGUE
HE SHARED HIS NAME
WITH THE FAMILY DOG
SHE WANTED TO RULE
ALL THAT’S MARINE
INSTEAD SHE’S HERE
BENEATH THIS GREEN
RIP URSULA
HOOK SAILED THE SEAS OF NEVERLAND
LOOKING FOR HIS OTHER HAND
HERE LIES JACK
THAT BONY THING
EVERYONE HAIL THE
PUMPKIN KING
HER ICY HANDS LED HER
INTO THE UNKNOWN
NOW ELSA RESTS
BENEATH THIS STONE
HERE LIES BERT
FRIEND TO YOU AND ME
FOREVER SINGING
CHIM-CHIM-CHER-EE
GOOFY HAD SUCH CLUMSY CLASS
REST IN PEACE BENEATH THIS GRASS
SHE LOVED THE BALL
AND DANCED ABOUT
THOUGH NOW IT SEEMS
HER TIME’S RUN OUT
RIP CINDERELLA
IMAGINATION WAS HIS FRIEND
THANK YOU FIGMENT, NOW’S THE END
UNDER HERE
IT’S SAD BUT TRUE
LIES THE BEAR
WE KNOW AS POOH
OUR WOODLAND BEAUTY
BRIAR ROSE
NOW LAYS HERE
BENEATH OUR TOES
Pixar Pals
FOR RANGER BUZZ
WE WERE SO VERY FOND
REST IN PEACE
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
ALWAYS READY TO GIVE A GOOD SCARE
SULLY NOW RESIDES UNDER THERE
MATER LIVED A LIFE OF FUN
UNTIL HE FINALLY GOT ‘ER DONE.
RUST IN PEACE
Star Wars Galaxy
HE NOW IS GOOD
THOUGH ONCE A TRAITOR
REST IN PEACE
TO FATHER VADER
UNDERGROUND, THIS YODA IS
AFTER 900 YEARS IN JEDI BIZ
REST IN PEACE
OUR SMUGGLER HAN
HE MET HIS END
THANKS TO HIS SON
Marvel Cinematic Universe
BACK HOME AGAIN
AMONG THE ROOTS
AND ALL HE SAID WAS
“I AM GROOT”
TONY STARK COULD DO IT ALL
THIS ARMORED PLAYBOY HAD A BALL
WE LOVE YOU 3,000
What brief words would you write to remember your favorite Disney character? Let us know with a comment here, or send a direct message on social:
Instagram: Disney Facts and Figment
Facebook: Disney Facts and Figment
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.