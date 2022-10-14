Tombstone Tributes: A Haunted Mansion Mashup

Friends, it’s the Halloween season, when we celebrate the creepy, spooky, dead (and even undead). The Haunted Mansion is burning the candle at both ends, admitting as many foolish mortals as time will allow. Have you ever stopped to read the tombstones in the Mansion’s outdoor graveyard? They tell small tales of some folks who have contributed to Disney’s rich history of theme park entertainment. But what if some of our favorite Disney (and Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel) characters were to be buried in that very graveyard? Let’s take a look at some likely epithets for some beloved (and a few not so beloved) characters.

Favorite Disney Characters

LUMIERE, HE SAID IT BEST WHEN ASKING FOLKS TO BE OUR GUEST

SNOW WHITE WAS THE FAIREST ONE BUT BURIED HERE – HER LIFE IS DONE

PINOCCHIO TURNED OUT REAL GOOD HE’S NO LONGER MADE OF WOOD

MOTHER GOTHEL THOUGHT SHE KNEW BEST AND TRIED TOO HARD TO SKIP HER REST

THIS IS INDY’S EPILOGUE HE SHARED HIS NAME WITH THE FAMILY DOG

SHE WANTED TO RULE ALL THAT’S MARINE INSTEAD SHE’S HERE BENEATH THIS GREEN RIP URSULA

HOOK SAILED THE SEAS OF NEVERLAND LOOKING FOR HIS OTHER HAND

HERE LIES JACK THAT BONY THING EVERYONE HAIL THE PUMPKIN KING

HER ICY HANDS LED HER INTO THE UNKNOWN NOW ELSA RESTS BENEATH THIS STONE

HERE LIES BERT FRIEND TO YOU AND ME FOREVER SINGING CHIM-CHIM-CHER-EE

GOOFY HAD SUCH CLUMSY CLASS REST IN PEACE BENEATH THIS GRASS

SHE LOVED THE BALL AND DANCED ABOUT THOUGH NOW IT SEEMS HER TIME’S RUN OUT RIP CINDERELLA

IMAGINATION WAS HIS FRIEND THANK YOU FIGMENT, NOW’S THE END

UNDER HERE IT’S SAD BUT TRUE LIES THE BEAR WE KNOW AS POOH

OUR WOODLAND BEAUTY BRIAR ROSE NOW LAYS HERE BENEATH OUR TOES

Pixar Pals

FOR RANGER BUZZ WE WERE SO VERY FOND REST IN PEACE TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

ALWAYS READY TO GIVE A GOOD SCARE SULLY NOW RESIDES UNDER THERE

MATER LIVED A LIFE OF FUN UNTIL HE FINALLY GOT ‘ER DONE. RUST IN PEACE

Star Wars Galaxy

HE NOW IS GOOD THOUGH ONCE A TRAITOR REST IN PEACE TO FATHER VADER

UNDERGROUND, THIS YODA IS AFTER 900 YEARS IN JEDI BIZ

REST IN PEACE OUR SMUGGLER HAN HE MET HIS END THANKS TO HIS SON

Marvel Cinematic Universe

BACK HOME AGAIN AMONG THE ROOTS AND ALL HE SAID WAS “I AM GROOT”

TONY STARK COULD DO IT ALL THIS ARMORED PLAYBOY HAD A BALL WE LOVE YOU 3,000

