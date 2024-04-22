Tom Holland Says They In Early Stages Of A ‘Spider-Man 4’ Film







While being interviewed at the Sands International Film Festival, Tom Holland seemingly indicated that they are working on a fourth Spider-Man film. According to Deadline, the actor indicated that not only would he want to continue playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man, but he would also be involved in the project much earlier than usual.

Of course this does not mean that Sony or Disney will move forward fully on a fourth film. However it is promising.

Here’s what he told Deadline about playing Spider-Man again:

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

Holland continued indicating they wanted to make sure to keep the project fresh and to protect its legacy.

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Then, he goes on to discuss that he is involved with the creative process much earlier than he usually gets to be.

“This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

This does seem like positive news. In the past, I’ve seen stories that seemingly indicated Holland would no longer be involved as the character or that Disney or Sony wanted to go in a different direction. Given the box office returns on Disney Marvel and Sony Marvel films in the past two or three years, it would not be a good idea to change what is working.

Then again, it is too soon to know what is being planned.

Source: Deadline