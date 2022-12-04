Tom Hanks’ New Coffee Brand Supports Veterans

Famed Hollywood Actor and Disney Icon, Tom Hanks, has launched a new coffee brand, HANX. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are known for their roles on the silver screen, but they are also known for being quite philanthropic. According to Eat This Not That, Hanks has donated to at least thirty different charities over the course of his career including UNICEF, Women’s Cancer Research Fund, and the Rainforest Foundation.

Tom Hanks is known for being a coffee lover, and now he is combining his love of coffee and philanthropy to launch a new coffee brand, HANX, benefiting United States veterans.

On Tom Hank’s Instagram, Hanks discussed his new venture saying, “ALL PROFITS will go to organizations that support our veterans and their families (all profits means every nickel beyond the making and shipping and such). It’s good coffee-and you have some choices, and the site will feature other Veteran Service organizations. This is a win/win, starting with the magical elixir of Java/joe that makes a day better.”

According to TheKitchn, Hanx for our Troops, will come available as coffee grounds, coffee pods, and coffee sticks. The coffee will be ready to ship soon in early December. Three blends will be available: Sgt. Peppermint, Classic Joe (in medium and dark versions), and Tom’s Magic Morning Blend. Prices will be $16 per coffee bag and $75 for 100 coffee sticks to coffee pods. Guests can order the coffee directly from the GiveHanx website.

The website states, “We honor the patriotism and service of our Veterans and their families by giving 100% of the profits to organizations who provide them with critical support and resources.” Additionally, on the website it gives personal stories of some Veterans from around the country.

Enjoying coffee for a cause sounds like a great plan! Let us know in the comments if you plan on purchasing some HANX coffee.