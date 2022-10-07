Toddler Sings “Let’s Get Down To Business” and Wins the Internet

My kids sent me a TikTok video last night of a little girl singing along at a Disney on Ice show and it’s adorable. It officially “Won” the Internet for me yesterday. I thought I would share it so you can see how adorable and funny it is.
Take a look!
@shelby_kimberly Not my toddler being more entertaining than Disney on Ice #disney #disneyonice #singing ♬ original sound – Shelby
So far the video has had 11.6 million views and 2.8 million likes!
From other videos we have learned the little girl’s name is Olive and she’s been signing since she was even smaller.
@shelby_kimberly Replying to @caribella868 it’s really been amazing to watch all of the love come through on olives video! 😭 she’s loved music & singing her entire life. Here is a little clip of her from age 1 – 4 #disney #singing ♬ original sound – Shelby
Here is another video from the Disney on Ice show:
@shelby_kimberly More cuteness from her first time at @Disney On Ice ! Her reactions make my heart happy 🥺 #disney #singing #disneyonice ♬ original sound – Shelby
What a sweetheart! I hope she goes very far with her singing, if that is what she wants to do. I grew up singing and my sister ended up being a singer and a teacher. I wish little Olive all the best.
