Time For a Look At Universal Orlando’s New Hotel Construction







Epic Universe is coming in 2025, and Universal Orlando is preparing for all the new guests with a new hotel located to the south of the new park. Thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter (I highly recommend you give a like/follow), we can see the current status of two structures!

There should be three hotels built. One in the park and two south of the park. Universal has also trademarked three resort names: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort.

Stella Nova and Terra Luna sound like they could be the two resorts being built near each other, as we saw with the Surfside and Dockside hotels. Together they are called the Endless Summer Resort.

New #EpicUniverse trademark filings show the possessive apostrophe being removed from the resort names. pic.twitter.com/dn0VD3xW0Z — Cygnus (@CygnusParkYT) March 30, 2023

Here is an image from OrlandoParkStop showing the locations. (You should also give that site a look-see.)

This construction is likely one of the two hotels shown in the bottom part of the image as they are located south of the theme park.

Let’s take a look!

Aerial photo of reflective colorful tiles on the exterior of a Universal Orlando resort South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/t9SKGSj560 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Aerial photo of colorful tiles on the Universal Orlando resort South of Epic Universe.

Work is starting on the exterior of the half circle at left. pic.twitter.com/Fz8DiLfmOy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Nearby roof is reflecting brightly on colorful tiles on a Universal resort South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/IEsqyFyx0P — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

In the distance is the in-park hotel tower rising at Epic Universe.

At right is one of two resorts South of the park.

As seen from Universal Blvd. pic.twitter.com/S70S9yUbOm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Areas of colorful tile on one of the Universal Orlando resorts South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/VBqGgfbcID — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

This hotel should be quite visually striking when finished. I have to admit the space theming likely going into some of the hotels and the hub area of Epic Universe has me quite interested!

There will also be a hotel in the park, which is quite exciting. Here is a look at that construction.

The in- park hotel tower rising in Epic Universe. As seen from Universal Blvd. pic.twitter.com/GPcmjBOTPh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

The Dark Universe (Universal Monsters) area should be close to the hotel and we can see a bit of the coaster in this image.

The in-park hotel tower of Epic Universe. As seen through the lobby of a Universal resort rising South of the park.

Arrow at the roller coaster in Dark Universe, which might be the name of the classic monsters land. pic.twitter.com/HF6mE30b7c — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

I’m sure the in park hotel will be very expensive, but if given a choice, I would likely choose it, especially if it’s in close proximity to the Universal Monsters area.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct