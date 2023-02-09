Tim Allen Is Returning as Buzz Lightyear for ‘Toy Story 5?’







Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney was going to create more films using the ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’ brands. The last Buzz Lightyear film ‘Lightyear’ did not perform near expectations and many pointed to the lack of Tim Allen and the different approach to the character, as the reasons. Now it seems Iger might be trying to fix those issues with Tim Allen returning for a ‘Toy Story 5.’

Is Tim Allen coming back to the ‘Toy Story’ franchise?

I looks likely, if a tweet posted by Tim Allen himself is any indication.

Yesterday Tim Allen posed a this tweet:

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

Of course this is not Disney confirmation of a reunion, but it sure seems like Tim Allen is coming back as proper Buzz Lightyear for a ‘Toy Story 5.’

Tim Allen knocked it out of the park with his return to Scott Calvin in ‘The Santa Clauses.’ He was also an executive producer on the Disney+ series that has been green lit for a season two. His relationship with the Walt Disney Company seems to be on solid footing. Given the immense backlash to the character changes for “Lightyear” Disney needs to give the audiences classic Buzz to undo the brand damage.

Iger seems steadfast on getting as much as he can out of “legacy” IP. He’s dipping back into the ‘Toy Story’ well once again. While I really do not think we need another ‘Toy Story’ film, I will be happy to see Tom Hanks back as Woody and Tim Allen back as Buzz Lightyear.

What do you think? Do we need more ‘Toy Story’ films? Should Tim Allen come back as Buzz Lightyear?

Comment and let us know!