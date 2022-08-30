TikTok Video Shows Guest In Off Limits Space Mountain Area

Another day and another person violating the rules at a Disney park for TikTok clout. This time the person dashes past another guest and jumps up on the walkway railing and then hops over it onto the set at Space Mountain. She then proceeds to to sit down at the table in the dining area near the robot waiter in the Constellations area.

The video is short, but it’s yet another example of people going into off limits areas for video clips.

It was uploaded under @embieier on TikTok:

Lately if it isn’t a fist fight it’s something like this. People have been getting banned for these stunts. Is it really worth a lifetime ban for a short video?

If her name is real on her account Disney could locate her pretty quickly too.

Tomorrow is another day. I wonder what stunt someone will pull next?

