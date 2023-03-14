TikTok User Creates Walt Disney World Park and Attractions From LEGOs







Today I have seen something awe-inspiring! TikTok user @kragle_kreations creates the most amazing Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World-inspired, builds out of LEGOs. Not only do they do the outside and streets of attractions, but they also do stop-motion videos.

Here are some examples of their work.

Stop-motion Walt Disney World Railroad

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Adorable Jungle Cruise Ride Through

Tom Sawyer Island

They even did a video with the Christmas decorations going up in The Magic Kingdom!

The holiday crowds

Disney fans will love this one set to “Happily Ever After.”

These are truly impressive! The amount of work, time, and effort is appreciated.

You can view more of @kraggle_kreations videos on TikTok.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: John S., Far Beyond Infinity Travel