TikTok User Creates Walt Disney World Park and Attractions From LEGOs

Today I have seen something awe-inspiring! TikTok user @kragle_kreations creates the most amazing Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World-inspired, builds out of LEGOs. Not only do they do the outside and streets of attractions, but they also do stop-motion videos.
Here are some examples of their work.
@kragle_kreations Walt Disney World Re-created in LEGO. #legobuild #disneyrecreation #legomasters #legocommunity #disneylife ♬ original sound – Gary Brink
Stop-motion Walt Disney World Railroad
@kragle_kreations Disney in LEGO! #lego #disney #magical #legomoc #waltdisneyworld ♬ original sound – Kragle_Kreations
Magic Carpets of Aladdin
@kragle_kreations Magic Carpets of Aladdin #lego #legostopmotion #disney #magickingdom #legomoc @beyondthebrick ♬ original sound – kiera.stella
Adorable Jungle Cruise Ride Through
@kragle_kreations Disney’s Jungle Cruise #lego #disney #junglecruise #legostopmotion #magickingdom #legomoc @beyondthebrick @mickeyviews ♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures
Tom Sawyer Island
@kragle_kreations Tom Sawyer Island #lego #disney #tomsawyerisland #afol #disneyworld #magickingdom @disneyparks ♬ Bluegrass Banjo and Fiddle – Americana Roots
They even did a video with the Christmas decorations going up in The Magic Kingdom!
@kragle_kreations It’s beginning to look alot like Christmas. #lego #disney #itsbeginningtolookalotlikechristmas #legocity #waltdisneyworld #legomoc #afol #disneyparks ♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé
The holiday crowds
@kragle_kreations Holiday crowds. #lego #disney #legocity #haveyourselfamerrylittlechristmas #legomoc #christmas #magickingdom #waltdisneyworld ♬ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Michael Bublé
Disney fans will love this one set to “Happily Ever After.”
@kragle_kreations Happily Ever After. #legocollection #disney #photography #legomoc @beyondthebrick ♬ Happily Ever After – Cover Version – Amity Park
These are truly impressive! The amount of work, time, and effort is appreciated.
You can view more of @kraggle_kreations videos on TikTok.
Source: John S., Far Beyond Infinity Travel
