TikTok Influencer Loses Shoe at Walt Disney World and Wins Hearts







During a recent Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween event, two TikTok “influencers” went dressed as Cinderella and Belle. But right before closing a fun little kick set a glass slipper into a restricted area. With no Cast Members nearby one of the two women hopped the railing to retrieve it, and in doing so won over TikTok.

It seems that @gab_nyc posted a clip where her friend dressed as Cinderella, jokingly kicked off her shoe in front of Cinderella Castle. However, the show flies over the railing and lands on the steps below.

The TikToker hops over the railing to retrieve her friend’s shoe. I’m supposed to tell you not to do that, but let’s be honest, most of us would do the same thing. It’s more dangerous to walk out barefoot than to hop in and grab the show. Disney might disagree, but it’s what most people would have done, but you shouldn’t do it.

Many were mostly amused at how the shoe landed on a step, just like in the film.

“Cinderella” films the retrieval clearly worried they will get into trouble and saying “Sorry Mr. Mouse.”

The video has been viewed over 75k times with most people finding it adorable.

“The fact that it landed perfectly on the step just like her slipper did in the movie 😂😂😂😂😂” – Stephanie C.

“The wheeze when you laugh so hard you can’t breath is so real😭” – S and S

“I’m a cm and I personally think this is the best thing I’ve seen all day 😂”- Kara

“Lowkey you wouldn’t get in trouble for that. Lol. But that was perfect” – CC

“Congrats! It actually landed perfectly on the stairs” -JO

“Someone deffo saw this on a camera and chose not to say anything lmao” – SK

“This is HYSTERICAL people are wild for thinking you’re wrong here.Any cast member would be more concerned about Lauren being barefoot than you helping”

It’s one of the few times that a TikToker’s antics at Walt Disney World were actually endearing.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!