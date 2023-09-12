Tigger and Owl Revealed For Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 2







Yes, they are making another ‘Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey’ film, and this time, they are adding Tigger and Owl as the characters have entered into the Public Domain.

While the first film didn’t get the best reviews, it did make over $5.2 million dollars on a budget of only $100,000.

But the new film promises a higher budget, a bigger cast and new creatures.

Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count. However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!

Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that he will be taking all the reviews into consideration for this second film.

We’ve listened to feedback from critics and fans on how we can improve with this sequel and are coming back to the table with everything we’ve learned from the first release. We’re working hard on set to bring this movie to the next level.

The new film stars Simon Callow, Tallulah Evans, Scott Chambers, Ryan Oliva, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney.

With a bigger budget and the promise of listening to critique to improve, we will see if the second film ends up being better than the first.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter