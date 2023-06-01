Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Include New Music and Animatronics







Soon after Splash Mountain closed in California last month, Disney released more information about the reimagined Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Disney recently shared some significant behind-the-scenes style updates on the music coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction via a blog. Since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, theme park fans are interested in any detail. Disney also released more information about the new animatronics coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Music

Disney stated that the Imagineering project team continues to draw inspiration from the city of New Orleans for the new attraction. They announced a collaboration with award-winning artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard on the music guests would hear as part of this adventure. Both gentlemen are from New Orleans. They will score a lyrical love letter to the region that inspired the theme for the new attraction. Disney promised more information later about a new original song composed by PJ Morton and unique renditions of fan favorite music from the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film, “The Princess and the Frog.”

PJ Morton writes, arranges, and produces an original song for the attraction. He is performing on and producing the sessions in New Orleans of all-new arrangements, along with favorites from “The Princess and the Frog.”

Terence Blanchard is arranging the music for the attraction’s queue. The music will combine a medley of instrumental ingredients “to cook up something worth savoring.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: Audio-Animatronics

Disney also recently stated that several brand-new Audio-Animatronics figures would bring the invigorating sounds of New Orleans to life. Reports indicate at least 17 new original audio-animatronic characters will be featured, along with multiple Tiana audio-animatronics throughout the attraction. Also, guests will encounter other recognizable characters from the “Princess and the Frog” film, including Louis and Mama Odie.

For example, Disney released some new concept art of Prince Naveen’s brother, Ralphie. Also, Disney stated that it is a scene you commonly see in New Orleans, the joie de vivre influencing his every movement as he jams to the beat of his songful soul.

With all the drama involved with the closure of Splash Mountain, the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will bring newness to that classic attraction ride system. Disney theme park fans should expect more updates in the upcoming months from Disney as this attraction should open in 2024 on both coasts.

What do you think about the news of music and audio-animatronics?