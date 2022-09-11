Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opens Late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Josh D’Amaro introduced imagineers heading up the team behind Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in late 2024.

The attraction story takes place in 1927, after ‘The Princess and the Frog’ film. We will see Tiana and Louis as well as some new friends.

This new attraction will also use mist to create “true bayou magic.”

Original voice actors will be returning to voice the characters for the ride.

Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen,) Michael Leon Wooley (Louis,) Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) and Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana.)

