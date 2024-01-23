Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is Officially Part of Disney World’s Site







Fans of Splash Mountain will need to admit it is really over. We may have turned away from all of the construction and a vain effort to hold onto the fan-favorite ride. However, as of today, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now officially listed on Walt Disney World’s website.

We caught onto the Magic Kingdom’s latest update, thanks to WDW Magic. I checked it out for myself and found that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is indeed there.

There’s not a whole lot going on with the page yet, but we do get a description of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the ride’s restrictions:

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.“

Guests must be at least 40″ tall to go on the reskinned Splash Mountain. Apparently, the journey through the swamp is suitable for kids, tweens, teens, and adults. I’ll hold you to that, Disney. I had better be amused.

If you’re interested in Splash Mountain’s metamorphosis into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, check out our previous story. No matter how much they try, everything still looks like the classic ride starring Br’er Rabbit. Perhaps things will look more like Louisiana closer to the grand opening, but the buildings and aesthetic retain much of the Frontierland vibe right now.

I think the only good thing that may come out of this, aside from some new audio-animatronics, would be the introduction of more cajun food into the Magic Kingdom. Only time will tell, I guess.

What do you think of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure drama? Let us know!

[Souce: WDW Magic]

[Source: Magic Kingdom Official Site]