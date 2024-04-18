Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Could Open As Early As June







File this under speculation or rumor, but it seems that there is a good chance we could see Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open in June at Walt Disney World. I have seen a couple of indicators that seem to add credibility to this, but again, it’s just speculation on my part.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is Disney’s retheme of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The official write-up for the attractions says:

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Why do I think the month of June will be the opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?

I’m hearing that the media event for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be June 9-11. If that is true, a soft opening or full opening will likely occur within days of the event. Cast Member blackout dates seem to coincide with this. According to Inside The Magic, Walt Disney World CMs are seeing blackout dates starting on June 3rd. However, it is important to note that there are often blackout dates during the summer months. ITM also points out that June 10 has many events going on, including the opening of CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT. This would coincide with the media event that will be happening during that time. Disney does like to cover multiple events if they can with one media push.

This does not mean the attraction will open in June. But Disney said it would open in “Summer 2024,” and Summer starts on June 20, 2024. That would fall within the time period after media access for an official opening date.

Disney has not officially announced anything at this time, so it is completely based on circumstantial evidence and theory. Take it with a grain of salt for now till we have confirmation.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!