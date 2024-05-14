Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom: Ride Photos, Preview Dates, and Riding Details







Disney Parks Blog recently announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will open to all guests on June 28th.

Today, Disney has released many more details on what to expect from the new attraction, how to ride, where to smile for the camera, and when select guests can preview the new attraction.

How to Ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure first opens, it will use a virtual queue system in lieu of a standby line. Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at one of two times: 7 AM or 1 PM. Disney expects a standby line to become available within a few weeks of the attraction’s opening.

Tiana’s will be part of the Genie+ program, available for reservations per the program’s usual operation. Interestingly, it will not be offered as an Individual Lightning Lane purchase. As of the time this article is published, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and TRON remain the only attractions at Magic Kingdom using Individual Lightning Lane.

Say Cheese!

Disney unveiled the graphic ride photo-op for Tiana’s. Based on the appearance of the photo, the pic will be snapped in the same location as it was when the attraction operated as Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise and Snacks

Starting June 28, merchandise celebrating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and The Princess and the Frog will be available at the Emporium on Main Street. Shortly after the attraction debuts, the merchandise will move over to Critter Co-Op in Frontierland. I suspect the reason for this is to allow the virtual queueing in the attraction’s opening days to be partly absorbed within the Critter Co-Op space.

Beginning opening day, and for a limited time only, Tiana’s Famous Beignets will be available at Golden Oak Outpost and The Friar’s Nook. The beignets will be served drizzled with honey and powdered sugar.

Annual Passholder Preview Dates

Passholder previews for Tiana’s will take place on the following dates:

June 13th

June 14th

June 16th

June 17th

June 18th

June 20th

A virtual queue will be in place for Annual Passholder previews – at both 7 AM and 1 PM. Passholders must make a park reservation to Magic Kingdom park on a preview date to have the opportunity to join the 7 AM virtual queue for that day. Or, Passholders can make a park reservation to any theme park on a preview date to have the opportunity to join the 1 PM virtual queue. Passholders may request to join a virtual queue no more than once per day.

Disney Vacation Club Member Preview Dates

Disney Vacation Club Members who have booked an eligible reservation using their Membership will be able to preview the attraction on June 12 or June 19. Registration for this will open May 16. More details will be sent via email at a later date.

