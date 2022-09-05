Tiana nuiMOs and Disney-Inspired Villain Costumes Now Available!

It’s Monday so that means new merchandise on Shop Disney. Today we have a brand new Tiana nuiMO and some Disney villain-inspired Halloween costumes for our little friends!

Let’s take a look!

“Now you can cook up lots of delicious looks for Tiana with this Disney nuiMOs plush. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions. Dress up the star of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Tiana is featured in her signature green petal dress outfit complete with tiara

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn“

“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the voodoo witch doctor from The Princess and the Frog with this Dr. Facilier outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The detailed sartorially splendid costume includes his hat and black and white shoes!

Set includes pants, shirt with attached vest, hat, and shoes

Corduroy pants

Striped shirt with attached vest

Embroidered ”buttons”

Velour bucket hat with band

Black and white simulated patent leather shoes“

“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with this wicked outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The detailed costume includes a fur-trimmed coat, and crown!

Set includes coat, headband with crown, and shoes

Black coat features gold and red embroidered detailing

Faux fur collar

Gold lamé headband with golden crown

Gold lamé shoes with black trim“

“Things will really heat up for your Disney nuiMOs plush when you transform them into Hades with this fiery outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. Inspired by the God of the Underworld from Hercules, this coordinated ensemble includes a baseball cap with flames on the underside.

Set includes top, pants, and a baseball cap

Top features Hades symbol screen art, contrasting black cuffs and collar

Attached teal undershirt

Pants feature embroidered detailing

Baseball cap features mesh back

Screen art flames on underside of bill“

“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the sea witch from The Little Mermaid with this striking Ursula outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The shimmering metallic skirt is an ocean of different colors and is combined with a black top and gold lamé cap!

Set includes skirt, top, and cap

Metallic two tone skirt

Black top with gold design inspired by Ursula’s necklace

Flared cuffs and hem

Gold lamé cap“

“Maleficent’s distinctive horns are featured on the bag, providing the telling clue about the inspiration for this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Now you can transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the wicked fairy from Sleeping Beauty with this colorful ensemble created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins.

Set includes dress, tote bag, and shoes

Sleeveless dress with allover print

Black band at waist with gold disc buckle

Green and black faux leather shoes

Translucent tote bag with screen art Maleficent horns and black strap“

“Prepare your Disney nuiMOs plush for bedtime with this Bathrobe and Slippers Accessory Set. They’ll feel all cozy bundled up in the soft robe with allover star design and with their toes tucked inside their soft bunny slippers. There’s even a sleep mask for when it’s time for a nap!

Set includes bathrobe, slippers, eye mask

Bathrobe features allover star print and tie at waist

Soft plush bunny slippers with 3D ears and embroidered details“

“Keep your Disney nuiMOs plush looking cool even when things are hot. This accessory set includes three stylish pairs of sunglasses so you’ll find some to suit every occasion and character in your collection.

Set includes three pairs of sunglasses“

These are available on Shop Disney now and most likely in the parks as well!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!