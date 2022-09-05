Tiana nuiMOs and Disney-Inspired Villain Costumes Now Available!

It’s Monday so that means new merchandise on Shop Disney. Today we have a brand new Tiana nuiMO and some Disney villain-inspired Halloween costumes for our little friends!
Let’s take a look!
Tiana nuiMOs -$21.99
“Now you can cook up lots of delicious looks for Tiana with this Disney nuiMOs plush. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions. Dress up the star of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.
- Soft plush construction
- Embroidered features
- Tiana is featured in her signature green petal dress outfit complete with tiara
- Poseable
- Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush
- Heads can turn“
nuiMOs Dr. Facilier-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – $17.99
“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the voodoo witch doctor from The Princess and the Frog with this Dr. Facilier outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The detailed sartorially splendid costume includes his hat and black and white shoes!
- Set includes pants, shirt with attached vest, hat, and shoes
- Corduroy pants
- Striped shirt with attached vest
- Embroidered ”buttons”
- Velour bucket hat with band
- Black and white simulated patent leather shoes“
nuiMOs Evil Queen-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – $17.99
“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with this wicked outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The detailed costume includes a fur-trimmed coat, and crown!
- Set includes coat, headband with crown, and shoes
- Black coat features gold and red embroidered detailing
- Faux fur collar
- Gold lamé headband with golden crown
- Gold lamé shoes with black trim“
nuiMOs Hades-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins- $17.99
“Things will really heat up for your Disney nuiMOs plush when you transform them into Hades with this fiery outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. Inspired by the God of the Underworld from Hercules, this coordinated ensemble includes a baseball cap with flames on the underside.
- Set includes top, pants, and a baseball cap
- Top features Hades symbol screen art, contrasting black cuffs and collar
- Attached teal undershirt
- Pants feature embroidered detailing
- Baseball cap features mesh back
- Screen art flames on underside of bill“
nuiMOs Ursula-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – $17.99
“Transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the sea witch from The Little Mermaid with this striking Ursula outfit created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins. The shimmering metallic skirt is an ocean of different colors and is combined with a black top and gold lamé cap!
- Set includes skirt, top, and cap
- Metallic two tone skirt
- Black top with gold design inspired by Ursula’s necklace
- Flared cuffs and hem
- Gold lamé cap“
nuiMOs Maleficent-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – $17.99
“Maleficent’s distinctive horns are featured on the bag, providing the telling clue about the inspiration for this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Now you can transform your Disney nuiMOs plush into the wicked fairy from Sleeping Beauty with this colorful ensemble created for the Disney Villains Collection by Wes Jenkins.
- Set includes dress, tote bag, and shoes
- Sleeveless dress with allover print
- Black band at waist with gold disc buckle
- Green and black faux leather shoes
- Translucent tote bag with screen art Maleficent horns and black strap“
nuiMOs Bathrobe and Slippers Set – $12.99
“Prepare your Disney nuiMOs plush for bedtime with this Bathrobe and Slippers Accessory Set. They’ll feel all cozy bundled up in the soft robe with allover star design and with their toes tucked inside their soft bunny slippers. There’s even a sleep mask for when it’s time for a nap!
- Set includes bathrobe, slippers, eye mask
- Bathrobe features allover star print and tie at waist
- Soft plush bunny slippers with 3D ears and embroidered details“
nuiMOs Sunglasses Set – $12.99
“Keep your Disney nuiMOs plush looking cool even when things are hot. This accessory set includes three stylish pairs of sunglasses so you’ll find some to suit every occasion and character in your collection.
- Set includes three pairs of sunglasses“
These are available on Shop Disney now and most likely in the parks as well!
