Tiana MagicBand+ Hits New $60 Price Tag

In Disney’s seemingly never ending quest to push prices as high as they can, they have now released a new MagicBand+ with Tiana on it. Along with the new design comes a new price point of $59.99. Frankly this isn’t worth that.

The Princess and the Frog MagicBand+ is now available on ShopDisney.com.

It’s likely they are trying to charge this much for a Tiana band because it’s themed to the new, controversial, ‘Splash Mountain’ retheme coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Besides the fact that there is a big push for the attraction not to change, the model and images presented at D23 were called out for not looking like the concept art that was initially teased.

Other than the Tiana design and a “Love what you do message” this particular MagicBand+ piece doesn’t seem different from other ones prices much lower.

Here’s the write-up for the Tiana MagicBand+:

“Now you can enjoy all the features you’ve come to love with MagicBand plus so much more! Debuting as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Do what you love with this MagicBand+ with its enchanting design inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog!

Includes one MagicBand+ with Tiana design

”Love what you do. Do what you love.” message

Includes rechargeable battery and charging cable

Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Immerse yourself in Disney stories using the exciting new features of MagicBand+, including:

Customizable full-spectrum color-changing lights

Marvel as your band lights up and interacts with select nighttime spectaculars at Walt Disney World Resort

Haptic vibrations let you feel the magic with light vibrations that bring experiences to life

Gesture recognition with your movement enabling magical surprises!

Smartphone pairing: Bluetooth pairing and connectivity allows you to customize and manage your band through the My Disney Experience app.

Interact with the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks*”

I’m not sure a sound clip warrants a $60 price tag.

I can understand these bands being sold for $44.99 since they are rechargeable and interactive, but Disney is really starting to push it. These roll outs with price increases seem to happen every month or every other month.

Originally MagicBands were given to guests who stayed at Walt Disney World Resort hotels or they could be purchased for prices ranging from $12.99-$24.99. Then they stopped giving them to guests for free and prices creeped up higher. Now Disney has rolled out their new MagicBand+ that is rechargeable and “interactive” with various elements around the parks and the price tag increased. It keeps increasing.

Now that Disneyland is finally rolling out their version Disney can get 2X the money and are raising prices to get it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!