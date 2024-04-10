Search
Three New Restaurants Are Coming to Downtown Disney Soon!

Disney Parks BlogDisneyland

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Céntrico
Image Credit: Disney Parks Blog
The Disneyland Resort is expanding! Three new restaurants will be opening in the Downtown Disney District very soon!

The Disney Parks Blog announced today that the Anaheim location will welcome a trio of Mexican dining experiences: Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita. Each of the three will open this May.

Tiendita
Image Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Tiendita apparently hosts an expert culinary team from time to time. In addition, you can get various tacos filled with fish and ice cream. Could I get those at the same time so I may punish my stomach?

Paseo
Image Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Disney describes Paseo’s as “show-stopping.” I’m not sure what that means in terms of dining, but I believe it’s a reference to the architecture, which looks quite beautiful. Chef Gaytán’s menu will mix French and Mexican cuisine. Heavy and spicy? Sign me up!

Céntrico
Image Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Céntrico is billed as being an “energetic, central gathering place serving upscale Mexican cuisine and tequila-based cocktails.” For those who prefer outdoor dining, this is the place to be. Although enclosed, there will be plenty of greenery and wood construction, limiting any inorganic-looking construction.

Yet another eatery is on the way, but it is scheduled for the Summer. Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese restaurant featuring dumplings, steamed buns, bok choy, and more. The franchise is also the recipient of a Michelin award.

Speaking of unique dining experiences, did you know that chef Maneet Chauhan was holding meet and greets at Disney Springs? Click here to read more!

Even if Disney’s parks are slowly losing out to Universal, one thing the Mouse always does better is food. When Epic Universe opens, seeing what Disney does to draw tourists back into the WDW area will be interesting. Maybe even more additions to Disney Springs?

[Source: Parks Blog]


