Three Disneyland Attractions To Close In July For Refurbishment







The summer is often the busy season for Disney at the parks and is perhaps the worst time for any ride to shut down. Well it appears that three attractions, two rides and one transportation option, will be closed this July for refurbishments.



The first attraction to close is Soarin’ Around The World at the Disney California Adventure Park. The ride lifts riders in front of a projection screen to give the illusion of flight and takes guests around various terrains and landscapes. According to the Disneyland website, the ride will be closed from July 5th – July 14th.

The second attraction set to close is Toy Story Midway Mania at Pixar Pier, also in Disney California Adventure. The ride is an interactive shooting gallery that moves guests through various different mini-games with the goal of achieving the highest score by the end of the ride. The attraction is set to close on July 17th and will presumably reopen sometime around August 8th.

The final attraction is the Disneyland Monorail which takes guests between the parks and the hotels. While not necessarily a ride in the traditional sense, it is still a convenient service for guests of the Disney hotels to give their legs a break while returning to the hotel at the end of a long day at the parks or to avoid the Californian sun. The Monorail will close for a standard refurbishment on July 5th, with it potentially reopening in early August.

It is not uncommon to close a ride or rides for a tuneup, but having multiple popular attractions close within the same window definitely makes visiting a certain park less appealing. With it being the busy season, you would have thought they would have planned ahead to make it more convenient for guests visiting the park.



Source: San Bernardino Sun