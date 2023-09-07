Those Coke Freestyle Cups at Universal Orlando Will Cost You a Little More Now







Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando brings big frights and a price hike on the refillable Coke Freestyle cups this year.

As a person with an undiagnosed diet soft drink addiction, I enjoy the Coke Freestyle refillable cups at Universal Orlando Resort.

Halloween Horror Nights creates several varieties of refillable cups. Consumers of alcoholic beverages appreciate the “blinky cups.” These allow Halloween Horror Nights guests to purchase a refillable cup so that when they purchase certain alcoholic beverages later, they receive a discount using the refillable cup.

Coke Freestyle cup users could purchase a new Halloween Horror Nights refillable cup. This cup, when active, entitled the guest to unlimited beverages from the Coke Freestyle machines and dining locations with soda fountain machines.

Universal Orlando Resort’s legal team would want me to share their standard disclaimer. It reads, “Refills are limited to no more than one (1) pour from the Coca-Cola Freestyle® machine per 10 minutes and valid day of purchase only. Sharing is not permitted.” You can also refill your cup at any beverage location that sells fountain soft drinks.

Coke Freestyle Price Increase

During the cover of Halloween Horror Nights’ excitement, Universal Orlando Resort raised the price of the Coke Freestyle cups. The price increased one dollar from $17.99 to $18.99 for one freestyle cup. You can purchase more than one in a day, which entitles guests to a slight discount per cup.

However, once you own a cup, you can bring it back to recharge for additional days of refills. These additional days cost $11.99 now after the dollar increase recently. Annual pass discounts do apply.

If you plan to purchase a Coke Freestyle cup in September 2023, and are an annual passholder, you have other potential savings despite the price increase. During Passholder Days, happening through September 30, 2023, Universal Orlando annual passholders receive an additional 10% discount when mobile ordering food and beverage. That final discount could be 25%, depending on your level of annual pass.

If you need your soft drinks while at the Universal Orlando theme parks, plan to spend a little bit more for your beverages. Many thanks to Seth Kubersky of The Unofficial Guides for clueing me into this recent change. As always, eat (or drink, in this case) like you mean it!