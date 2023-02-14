This Statue Celebrates 100 Years Of Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse, and Wonder







Who would have thought that one of the world’s largest media empires started as a failing company called Laugh-O-Gram in Kansas City, Tennessee? But, through perseverance and a little inspiration from animation legend Max Fleischer, Walt Disney grew his animated endeavors into the behemoth we know today.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Walt’s career, Grand Jester Studios has created a 10″ tall statue of the man, surrounded by the various evolutions of his most famous creation: Mickey Mouse.

The 100 Years of Wonder statue is available for pre-order through Entertainment Earth, with an expected ship date of September this year. It is listed at $199.99, or even $200 if ordered at the Enesco Gift Shop.

This other company shows the statue coming out on August 15th. Enesco shows off a weird list of features for the figure that appear to contradict each other, mainly the statue’s overall size:

10″ tall

Designed and sculpted in the USA, manufactured abroad by skilled artisans

Hand Painted – limited to 2023 year of production

Official Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration keepsake

Presented in branded gift box packaging

1 in H x 1 in W x 1 in L

I think it’s a safe bet to say that this Walt Disney statue isn’t 1″ tall when it costs $100.

Grand Jester is not new to the Disney merchandise game. The studio has produced various statues and busts based on Walt Disney’s different characters for a while. In addition, a fan site dedicated to the company’s products shows off several characters from Disney’s past and present, including a Darkwing Duck bust!

If you’ve ever wanted to see Walt in action, voicing Mickey, check out the video below that features a side-by-side of Walt and the short Mr. Mouse Takes A Trip:

