They Gave Anthony Daniels and Mark Hamill A Cookie As a ‘Star Wars’ Parting Gift?







What parting gift do you give the two actors who have been instrumental in creating one of the largest franchises in the world? Apparently, it is a gingerbread cookie, according to Anthony Daniels.

It seems that back in 2019 after they wrapped up their final “Star Wars” project, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy gave Anthony Daniels and Mark Hamill each a gingerbread cookie as a parting gift. And Daniels’ cookie will now be up for auction.

Daniels joked that Mark Hamill told him he got a cookie and then later he was also given one:

“I passed Mark Hamill on his last day, and he said, ‘I’ve been in all these movies and what I am getting as a leaving present? A cookie.’ And I kind of laughed. And then the same thing happened to me. I got a cookie.”

The Hollywood Reporter asked him about how he felt, and he said:

“How did you think I felt?”

THR also asked why he kept the cookie instead of eating it, and Daniels replied:

“Well, it was my leaving present. Would you eat your leaving present?”

I am just trying to wrap my head around the idea that after being part of “Star Wars” since it started, they were just given a cookie.

Now that cookie, along with other items, including the screen-matched, light-up head that Daniels wore in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, are up for auction at the Propstore. The auction contains various entertainment memorabilia and will run from March 12-14. Anthony’s items will be auctioned on March 13.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter