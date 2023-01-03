These New Disney Platinum Statues Are $8k Each!

If you thought that the $195 Platinum Mouse Ears were a bit much, check out what Beast Kingdom is making to celebrate 100 years of Disney. 40″ tall statues of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Stitch. Each of these Master Craft platinum-colored beauties will set you back $7,934.99.

I’d love to justify the price by saying they’re coated in platinum or infused with the precious metal, but they’re not. In fact, Beast Kingdom doesn’t say what these pricey statues are made out of. All we know is that each character stands 40″ tall, comes with an individually numbered plaque, and ships in a crate. Oh, and you have to contact Beast Kingdom directly for an estimated release date.

These Platinum MasterCraft Series collectibles are made and shipped from China. It’s unclear if shipping is included in the $8k price tag, but I’d feel safe saying it isn’t. If you’ve not had something shipped via craft, I can tell you it’s sometimes around $300-$500 domestically.

“Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’s ready to take four of the most celebrated Disney characters and bring them to life for collectors to enjoy on this most important of occasions. What’s more, the designs are under the highly collectible MasterCraft line of hand-painted masterpieces.”

I wondered why Disney and Beast Kingdom chose Stitch as part of this collection since the other three characters are based on their 1930s-era designs. The plan was probably to have each character be the same size, so having a Goofy statue as tall as Mickey Mouse would have looked weird. Also, Stitch is an entirely original character made by Disney that fits into that size range. Although, I would have preferred the Chesire Cat or Dopey.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]