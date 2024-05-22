There’s Hope! ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Breaks Fandango Sales Record!







Earlier this week, we wondered if Deadpool & Wolverine would be the savior of the MCU. If the Fandango advance ticket sales are anything to go by, Wade may be the franchise’s Jesus!

Ticket pre-sales started on May 20. According to JoBlo, Deadpool & Wolverine is extremely popular. So many people bought advanced tickets that the upcoming sequel broke the record for first-day ticket sales … in 2024.

OK, so there’s a bit of a concession we have to make. The record is only for this year, and the cinemas haven’t exactly seen many huge releases recently.

Regardless, this is excellent news compared to the past few Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Per the EVP of Fandango Ticketing, Jerramy Hainline, “Deadpool and Wolverine are proving to be the dynamic duo, smashing records before appearing on the big screen. The film’s ticket pre-sales success is a testament to the strong appeal and excitement these iconic characters bring to audiences across the nation.”

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up has been teased for years, and it’s hard to deny the allure of seeing just one more outing for the original Wolverine. However, even the most built-up movies in the MCU’s library have fallen flat (like The Marvels). Thankfully, the upcoming sequel has a charismatic cast and isn’t being run by a director who is obsessed with “The Message.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is something we don’t have to take seriously. It won’t bog us down with reality, hopefully. If we go by Reynolds’ recently released disclaimer, we’re going to get to enjoy obscene escapism:

“This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which (if you haven’t figured it out yet) is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie.”

