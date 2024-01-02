The XFL & The USFL Officially Merge To Become The UFL







Months after the first official announcement that the XFL (Owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Dany Garcia) and the USFL (Owned by Fox Sports) would merge for the 2024 spring season, the name and team layout of the new league has been revealed. The new league will be named the UFL, aka the United Football League.







The announcement was made on New Year’s Eve with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia on Fox Sports. The league will broadcast games on Disney-owned networks ABC & ESPN in addition to Fox & FS1. Previous USFL partner NBC backed out due to golf broadcasts.

Following that announcement, the very next day, on New Year’s Day, the teams that were selected, along with the conference arrangement, were announced via social media.



The USFL Conference

– Michigan Panthers (Detroit, Michigan)

– Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham, Alabama)

– Memphis Showboats (Memphis, Tennessee)

– Houston Roughnecks (Houston, Texas)



The XFL Conference

– Arlington Renegades (Arlington, Texas)

– St. Lous Battlehawks (St. Louis, Missouri)

– San Antonio Brahmas (San Antonio, Texas)

– D.C. Defenders (Washington D.C.)







This leaves an additional eight franchises (plus two retired) out of the new league. Surprisingly, it is an odd-numbered selection as five XFL teams survived while only three USFL teams survived. That’s not to say that some may return in a future expansion, but some fans are rather unhappy about the small number.



Cut Teams:

– Philadelphia Stars (USFL)

– New Jersey Generals (USFL)

– New Orleans Breakers (USFL)

– Houston Gamblers (USFL)

– Pittsburg Maulers (USFL)

– Tampa Bay Bandits (USFL)

– Orland Guardians (XFL)

– Seattle Sea Dragons (XFL)

– Las Vegas Vipers (XFL)

– Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL)



The league’s inaugural game is set for March 30th, 2024, with the 2023 USFL Champions, The Birmingham Stallions, facing off against the 2023 XFL Champions, The Arlington Renegades.







For the past five years, there have been multiple attempts to create a sustainable professional Spring Football League. There was the Alliance of American Football in 2029, the XFL 2.0 in 2020, the USFL in 2022 – 2023, and the XFL 3.0 in 2023. The constant on-and-off play might dull fan enthusiasm if they wonder if their favorite team might be gone the next season. We’ll have to wait and see.



Are you excited for the UFL? Do you think they’ll last? Or do you think they’ll crash and burn like the rest? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: TheUFL.com