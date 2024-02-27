The X-Men ’97 Arcade1Up Machine Has All the Hits!

All it took was for Disney to resurrect the Fox Kids X-Men animated series for Arcade1Up to give us all the best Capcom fighting games in one machine! The X-Men ’97 cabinet has it all!
Best of all, it’s not as overpriced as previous machines have been … kind of. If you pre-order the Marvel Vs Capcom 2 X-Men ’97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine, you’ll get it at $499.99 rather than $599.99.
While it’s still a bit high, you get all of these games:
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Marvel vs Capcom 1
- Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter
- X-Men vs Street Fighter
- Marvel Super Heroes
- X-Men Children of the ATOM
- X-Men Mutant Apocalypse
- Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems
OK, Mutant Apocalypse is quite lame, but look at those classics! Why Capcom hasn’t reissued these in one collection for PC and consoles is a crime against humanity.
Ignite the gaming revolution with Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ’97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine! Brace yourself for electrifying battles and iconic face-offs featuring your cherished Marvel and Capcom characters. This stellar arcade masterpiece boasts uncanny X-Men ’97 artwork, channeling the essence of a classic era and enhancing your gaming space.“
Like a lot of newer Arcade1UP cabinets, the Marvel Vs Capcom 2 X-Men ’97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine will have the following features:
- Online Multiplayer
- Light-Up Marquee
- 3D Faux Molded Coin Doors
- Dual Speakers for Dynamic Sound
- 17″ BOE Color Monitor
- Over 5 Feet Tall
The cabinet will stand at 6″.5″ tall once constructed. Also, it doesn’t come with a riser. So, an awkward box at the base won’t ruin the cel-shaded box!
If the upcoming Disney+ series flops, at least it helped get this machine to the market. Now, I don’t have to rely solely on my aging XBOX 360 to play some MVC bangers.
Will you be throwing $500 down for this machine? Let us know!
[Source: Arcade1Up]
