The World Of Marvel Meets Planet Of The Apes In New Variant Covers

Earlier this year it was announced that the Planet of the Apes franchise would be making its long awaited return to Marvel Comics after decades of being licensed to various other publishers like Dark Horse and Boom! Studios. Marvel once held the license back in the 1970s around the time of the Planet of the Apes television series was on air.



To help welcome the popular sci-fi brand back to the world of Marvel, Marvel Comics has announces a number of variant covers to a number of their upcoming titles that has the heroes of Marvel on the Planet of the Apes in various scenarios.







The following issues are to have Planet of the Apes variant covers:



2/1/2023



– Avengers #65 (Art by: Pepe Larez)

– Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #9 (Art by: Esad Rebic)

– Miles Moralis: Spider-Man #3 (Art by: Ryan Steigmen)

– Moon Knight #20 (Art by: Geraldo Sandovla)

– Scarlet Witch #2 (Art by: Lee Garbett)

– Sliver Surfer: Ghost Light #1 (Art by: Taurin Clarke)

– Venom #16 (Art by: Bjorn Barends)

– X-Force #37 (Art by: Alan Davis)



2/8/2023



– Amazing Spider-Man #19 (Art by: Francesco Mobili)

– Bishop: War College (Art by: Natacha Bustos)

– Black Panther #14 (Art by: Leinil Francis)

– Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10 (Art by: Ron Lim)

– Daredevil #8 (Art by: Terry Dodson)

– Ghost Rider #11 (Art by: Declan Shalvey)



2/15/2023



– Avengers Forever #14 (Art by: David Talaski)

– Captain Marvel #46 (Art by: Peach Momoko)

– Fantastic Four #4 (Art by: Juann Cabal)

– Hulk #12 (Art by: Salvador Larroca)

– Invincible Iron Man #3 (Art by: Francesco Manna)

– Marauders #11 (Art by: Gomez)

– Monica Rambeau: Photon (Art by: Betsy Cola)

– Spider-Man #5 (Art by: Paco Medina)

– Wolverine #30 (Art by: Greg Land)



2/22/2023



– Amazing Spider-Man #20 (Art by: Ema Lupacchino)

– Deadpool #4 (Art by: Mike McKone)

– Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #4 (Art by: John Cassaday)

– Immortal X-Men #1 (Art by: Phil Noto)







Only enough Planet of the Apes is no stranger to the world of super heroes as in 2017 Boom! Studios collaborated with DC Comics to create the six issue mini-series Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern.



Will you pick up these variant covers?



