“The World According To Winnie The Pooh” Pilot Leakes Online

Whenever you are a major corporation with multiple big name brands you are bound to have outside parties interested in either licensing or adapting at least one of those properties. Disney is no stranger to that as over the years they have worked with many outside studios to produces various films and television shows.



But sadly not all of them get picked up for one reason or another, and now thanks to an online leaker we have a good idea of one of those unproduced shows.



The YouTube channel, Roger Rabbit, who says they have connections, released a pilot for an unproduced series called The World According to Winnie the Pooh.

The 6-minute short sees Pooh discover a cell phone, believing it to be a lost animal. Pooh then asks Piglet to help find its mother. Tigger then accidentally causes a chase downhill. They eventually get a video call from Christopher Robin, who then finds them back where they started.



The series would have revolved around Pooh and friends finding things in the real world and figuring out what they were. A rather cute concept. The pilot also uses uncredited British actors, had the series been greenlit they most likely would have used the official cast.



The pilot was made in 2014 and was collaboration between Disney TVA and the Irish based animation studio Cartoon Saloon.



For those who don’t know, Cartoon Saloon is an animation studio in Kilkenny, Ireland and was founded in 1999. They began most doing animated television series like Skunk Fu, but branched off into films and developed multiple Oscar-nominated productions. Their most notable works include 2009’s The Secret of Kells, 2014’s Song of the Sea and 2020’s Wolfwalkers.

It is sad to see this series never get off the ground as it is a unique concept. Hopefully someone else will be inspired by it and is able to make something from it, especially since Pooh is now in the public domain.



What did you think of the pilot? Should Disney have greenlit this series?