The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine At EPCOT Festival of the Arts Event

The next big festival for EPCOT will be starting in less than a month. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13, 2023- February 20, 2023 at EPCOT in the Walt Disney World Resort. As part of the event you can participate in the The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine.

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine is a tasting stroll around EPCOT. There are seven dishes available for you to try (you only need to try five) to receive a special treat upon completion.

Use your Festival Passport to find the specially marked menu items and collect a stamp for each purchase of those specially noted menu offerings. Once you get five stamps take your Passport to the Deco Delights Food Studio to receive a free Artist Palette Cookie!

Here are the seven items, and their locations, that will count towards your reward:

Gourmet Landscapes – Red Stamp

Blood Orange-Braised Beet Tartare with Mustard Vinaigrette, Pickled Clamshell Mushrooms and Golden Beets

2. Moderne (NEW) – Orange Stamp

Pan-Seared Scallops with Vanilla-Butternut Squash Purée, Brown Butter Cauliflower Purée and Lime Foam

3. Vibrante & Vivido: Encanto Cocina – Yellow Stamp

Chorizo and Potato Empanada with Turmeric Aïoli and Annatto Aïoli

4. The Deconstructed Dish – Green Stamp

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key Lime Curd, “Key Lime” Mousse, Graham Cracker Cake and Meringues

5. Deco Delights – Blue Stamp

Orange Mousse with Lemon Cake and Raspberry Meringues

6. Pop Eats – Indigo Stamp

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with Raspberry Jam and Belgian Chocolate

7. Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic (NEW) – Violet Stamp

Pop’t Art: Sugar Cookie with Blueberry Filling

You do not have complete this stroll in one day. As long as it is completed by the end of the event on February 20, 2023 you can spread trying these items out across multiple days.

Source: Walt Disney World