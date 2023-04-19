The Villas at Disneyland Hotel DVC Sales to Begin in May







The Villas at Disneyland Hotel open September 28, 2023. These Disney Vacation Club villas become available to purchase in May.

Sales will soon begin for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) property. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will join The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in welcoming members home when it opens on Sept. 28. Based on the limited Disney Vacation Club options at Disneyland Resort, these rooms should be highly sought after for ownership privileges.

Disney says that “members will experience decades of memory-making stays in the place where it all started, the Disneyland Resort.” Sales open to current Disney Vacation Club members on May 2 and everyone else on May 30.

The New DVC Villas at Disneyland Hotel

The new tower at the Disneyland Hotel will feature over 340 rooms. Guests can enjoy a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas. Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and “Fantasia,” to name a few.

The newly imagined duo studio rooms will bring the story of “The Jungle Book” to life. This will be ideal for two guests. These cozy rooms feature a split bathroom with themed tile accents. A queen-size bed conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.

The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog.” Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

The one- and two-bedroom villas offer accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen. Also, they offer living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” or “Fantasia.” The comfort also continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

Three Bedroom Grand Villas

The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. Families can enjoy a full-size kitchen on the first floor, a large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living room to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by “Bambi.” Guests will discover more space and features as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer, dryer, and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by “Frozen” and one by “Moana,” each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

Guests staying at the newest Disney Vacation Club property can enjoy a brand-new themed pool, splash pad, and pool bar. Also, these new amenities will join popular offerings at the Disneyland Hotel, including restaurants, lounges, shops, and swimming pools. The hotel’s nostalgic charm, rich Disney heritage, and proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park make it appealing to guests and DVC members.

“Disney Vacation Club is thrilled to offer an additional vacation ownership option on the West Coast,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “The addition of our 16th Disney Vacation Club resort reflects our continuing commitment to making our members’ dreams come true by providing exciting new opportunities to make magical vacation memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming members home to this stunning new tower at the Disneyland Hotel.”

Currently, there are 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Hawaii. The newest DVC property, Disney’s Riviera Resort, receives rave guest reviews. For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com. To learn more about DVC, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.