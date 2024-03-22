The Skywalker Saga Returns to Theatres for ‘Star Wars’ Day!







That’s right! Star Wars Episodes I through IX will be back in theatres for one day! The Skywalker Saga marathon is set to kick off on May the 4th!

Star Wars.com announced the return of all nine films this week. It’s partly a celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, but the event will also act as a preview for The Acolyte for Disney+:

“Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings.“

Tickets will start to go on sale today at 12 PM ET via Cinemark theatres. The overall rating for the screening is PG-13.

The chain lists the runtime for the marathon as 23 hours and 59 minutes and will encompass all of the following films:

S tar Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

I can probably sit through Episodes I through VI, but that’s it. The Disney Trilogy is my cut-off point for Star Wars.

The Skywalker Saga isn’t the only film marathon going on this Spring. Last week, we covered the return of the entire Spider-Man franchise.

Sony’s Spidey films, including the latest one, No Way Home, will be hitting theatres over the next few months. The movies will have staggered screenings throughout April, May, and June.

Will you be going to the Skywalker Saga Marathon? Let us know!