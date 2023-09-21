The Santa Clauses Season 2 Is Coming To Disney+ In November







Disney has announced that the new season of ‘The Santa Clauses’ will be arriving on Disney+ on November 8, with a two-episode premiere. A new episode will air weekly after that.

Tim Allen is returning as Scott Calvin/ Santa for the second season. He is also an executive producer on the show.

A new poster was also released.

Here is the synopsis:

“In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus.”

Season 2 will star Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and Eric Stonestreet.

Stonestreet is playing Magnus Anta “The Mad Santa” who is a “centuries-old predecessor” to the current Santa.

Recurring guest stars include Matilda Lawler, Marta Kessler, Isabella Bennet, Sasha Knight, Liam Kyley, Ruby Jay, Mia Lynn Bangunan, and Laura San Giacomo.

What do you think? Are you excited for a second season?

Comment and let us know!

Source: Parade