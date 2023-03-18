‘The Rescuers’ Join Super7’s Disney ULTIMATES! Figures

The Rescuers are getting the action-figure treatment they deserve. Bernard and Miss Bianca of the Rescue Aide Society and the little girl they intend to help, Penny, make up Wave 5 of Super7’s Disney ULTIMATES!
Miss Bianca and Bernard come with a surprising number of accessories, including the leaf boat and Evinrude, the dragonfly. Of course, Penny comes with the accessories you’d expect. However, Super7 made the wise decision to include to-scale Bianca and Bernard static figures along with Rufus!
Wave 5 is priced slightly differently than previous releases. While Penny is at the standard ULTIMATES $55 price tag, the Miss Bianca and Bernard set is $85. Both can be ordered together for $140.
Sadly, we won’t see The Rescuers and Penny ship out until early January 2024.
Bernard and Miss Bianca come with the following:
- 2x Interchangeable Bernard heads
- 1x Smiling head
- 1x Determined head
- 4x Interchangeable Bernard hands
- 2x Relaxed hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Interchangeable Miss Bianca heads
- 1x Smiling head
- 1x Surprise head
- 4x Interchangeable Miss Bianca hands
- 2x Relaxed hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 1x Bernard suitcase
- 1x Miss Bianca suitcase
- 1x Lantern
- 1x Map
- 1x Leaf boat
- 1x Evinrude figure
Poor little Penny comes with the following:
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Smiling head
- 1x Alternate head
- 6x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Relaxed hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Saluting hands
- 1x Sword
- 1x Diamond
- 1x Skull with gem
- 1x Teddy
- 1x Lantern
- 1x Miss Bianca mini figure
- 1x Mister Bernard mini figure
- 1x Rufus figure
Now that Disney is finally bringing The Rescuers back to the spotlight, can we please get a Madame Medusa figure? Oh, a super-sized Orville figure, in scale with Miss Bianca and Bernard, would be something!
What do you think of The Rescuers figures? Let us know below!
[Source: Super7]
