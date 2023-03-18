‘The Rescuers’ Join Super7’s Disney ULTIMATES! Figures







The Rescuers are getting the action-figure treatment they deserve. Bernard and Miss Bianca of the Rescue Aide Society and the little girl they intend to help, Penny, make up Wave 5 of Super7’s Disney ULTIMATES!

Miss Bianca and Bernard come with a surprising number of accessories, including the leaf boat and Evinrude, the dragonfly. Of course, Penny comes with the accessories you’d expect. However, Super7 made the wise decision to include to-scale Bianca and Bernard static figures along with Rufus!

Wave 5 is priced slightly differently than previous releases. While Penny is at the standard ULTIMATES $55 price tag, the Miss Bianca and Bernard set is $85. Both can be ordered together for $140.

Sadly, we won’t see The Rescuers and Penny ship out until early January 2024.

Bernard and Miss Bianca come with the following:

2x Interchangeable Bernard heads 1x Smiling head 1x Determined head

4x Interchangeable Bernard hands 2x Relaxed hands 2x Gripping hands

2x Interchangeable Miss Bianca heads 1x Smiling head 1x Surprise head

4x Interchangeable Miss Bianca hands 2x Relaxed hands 2x Gripping hands

1x Bernard suitcase

1x Miss Bianca suitcase

1x Lantern

1x Map

1x Leaf boat

1x Evinrude figure

Poor little Penny comes with the following:

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Smiling head 1x Alternate head

6x Interchangeable hands 2x Relaxed hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Saluting hands

1x Sword

1x Diamond

1x Skull with gem

1x Teddy

1x Lantern

1x Miss Bianca mini figure

1x Mister Bernard mini figure

1x Rufus figure

Now that Disney is finally bringing The Rescuers back to the spotlight, can we please get a Madame Medusa figure? Oh, a super-sized Orville figure, in scale with Miss Bianca and Bernard, would be something!

What do you think of The Rescuers figures? Let us know below!

[Source: Super7]