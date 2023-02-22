The “Reason” ‘The Marvels’ Was Allegedly Delayed







Disney and Marvel’s upcoming film ‘The Marvels’ has held five different release slots. Just recently it was moved from it’s fourth slot in July to it’s fifth slot in November. The Wrap is claiming their insiders told them it was to give the film more post-production time. But this film was supposed to come out in 2022. In fact it had two different release dates in 2022, and then it was pushed to February 17, 2023. Then July 28, 2023. Now it has a new date of November 10, 2023.

Exactly how much “post-production” does this film need? It was supposed to come out July 8, 2022 and has been pushed back almost 16.5 months. Shouldn’t it be complete by now?

Is Disney trying to hide the film or set themselves up for plausible deniability if it doesn’t perform well? Releasing ‘The Marvels’ against other big films could give them an excuse if it doesn’t perform well. The week before ‘The Marvels’ comes out is the release of ‘Dune 2’ and the week after it is the new ‘Hunger Games film.’ Right after that is Disney’s new animated ‘Wish’ film, releasing for Thanksgiving.

One thing the Wrap does point out is that Disney is once again setting themselves up for two big films in theaters at the same time. Marvel will offer ‘The Marvels’ Disney is offering ‘Wish.’ Last year this happened with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Strange World.’ It didn’t go that well for one of the films. Even though releasing a Marvel and Disney film in November was something they did many times pre-pandemic, it isn’t working well post-pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out. ‘The Marvels’ is not an “in demand” title. A lot of people are tuning out of the MCU for various reasons. Unlike ‘Captain Marvel’ this isn’t a “must see film” before the big finale of Phases 1-3.

The excuse of needing more ‘post-production’ time rings hollow. Are they redoing some of it? If not, it should have been done months ago.

