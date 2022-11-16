The Princess Diaries 3 Is Reportedly In Development

One of Disney’s forgotten princesses may be making a comeback according to this recent bit of news. According to The Hollywood Reporter a third installment in The Princess Diaries series is in development with television writer Aadrita Mukerji (known for Scorpion, Supergirl and Reacher) to write the script and series producer Debra Martin Chase set to return.







The Princess Diaries was a 2001 film starring Anne Hathaway as the titular princess and Julie Andrews as her estranged grandmother, the queen of the fictional country of Genovia. The film was based on the book series of the same name written by author Meg Cabot. The book series began in 2000 and as of 2015 has had eleven installments.



Despite earning a mixed critical reception the first film made $165.3 Million on a $26 Million budget. A sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, released in 2004 and dealt with the princess having to choose a groom before she can become the new queen. The film also added Chris Pine and John Rhys-Davies to the cast. It earned $134.7 Million on a $45 Million budget.







As of right now it is not confirmed if Anne Hathaway will be returning to the role that arguably made her a household name. She has worked with Disney on and off, most notable for playing the White Queen in the two Live-Action Alice in Wonderland films in 2010 and 2016.



The same goes for veteran actress Julie Andrews. Due to her advanced age there is the chance Andrews may be unable to step back into the role, which means her character may have passed away off screen. Despite being unlikely it isn’t out of the question.



With Princess Mia now a Queen one wonders what story they might tackle. It has been nearly two decades since the last film so a lot has most likely happened since then.



What do you think the third film will be about?



Source: The Hollywood Reporter



