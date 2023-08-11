The Popular Buc-ee’s Store Is Getting A New Florida Location!







Have you been to a Buc-ee’s? Aparently, it is a new thing to do. However, those of us in Florida only have two locations to choose from. They’re not precisely close by if you’re on the west side of the state.

So far, Florida only has two Buc-ee’s locations. One is in Daytona Beach, and the other is in Sait Augustine. Thankfully, we learned that the convenience store and its mascot are coming to the state’s west coast.

WFTV9 found that the central Florida area will host the mega-mart’s next expansion into the Sunshine State. Buc-ee Beaver’s new home will be in Ocala, 80 miles North of Orlando.

An expected opening date was not given, but here’s what we do know. The store will feature the following:

80,000 sq. ft. travel center

120 pumps

750 parking spots

28 EV charging stations

The Ocala franchise will be larger than the recently opened in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Considering how many truck stops we have in this state, I’m surprised we don’t have more Buc-ee’s. It will be a welcome change from the Flying J, that’s for sure.

Then again, truck stops come with their own set of issues, and Buc-ee’s popularity could draw in certain undesirable elements that have been plaguing the interstate gas station chains for decades.

I wonder … what do you call a “lot lizard” that’s working the parking lot of a Buc-ee’s? A “beaver reliever,” perhaps? A “gas store castor,” maybe? Oh, I know. A “roadworn Rodentia!”

If you’re already in Florida and want to check out a Buc-ee’s store sooner, here’s where you can find the two existing stores:

2330 Gateway North Drive

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 200 World Commerce Pkwy

Saint Augustine, Florida 32092

When the Ocala Buc-ee’s opens, check out the new JAWS burger joint!

[Source: WFTV9]