The Plaza Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Adds New Savory and Sweet Items







The Plaza Restaurant on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom announced several new sweet and savory menu items today.

Magic Kingdom contains a wide array of dining options. These range from Cinderella’s Royal Table to a spring roll cart. Advance dining reservations present a challenge for visitors to the Magic Kingdom. Those reservations can be a challenge to acquire.

The Plaza Restaurant serves lunch and dinner, opening at 11:00 a.m. and closing at 9:00 most days.

Some new items appeared on the menu for those looking to dine at The Plaza Restaurant. We learned this from Walt Disney World in a social media post. Disney stated, “Get a taste of that Main Street, U.S.A. charm with some new additions at The Plaza Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park.

The Plaza Restaurant’s New Menu Items

The new menu items are:

Chocolate Pecan Brownie Milkshake – a Hand-dipped Chocolate Ice Cream blended with Spiced Pecans, Brownies, and Chocolate Sauce ($8.25)

Key Lime Milkshake – Hand-dipped Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Key Lime Curd and Graham Cracker Crumbs ($8.25)

Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake – Hand-dipped Strawberry Ice Cream blended with Vanilla Cake and Strawberries ($8.25)

Chocolate Layer Cake with Caramel Popcorn Mousse ($10.00)

Cotton Candy Cheesecake with Fresh Berries ($10.00)

Pot Roast Stack – Slow-roasted Beef piled high on Thick-cut Toast with Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Onion Gravy, and Onion Rings ($24.00)

Crab Cake Sandwich – Griddled and served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Rémoulade Sauce on a Potato Roll ($26.00)

All those new menu items can be purchased at The Plaza Restaurant now. If visiting Magic Kingdom, you should plan for some air-conditioning time. This restaurant allows you to recharge with these new and other menu items. With Halloween decorations up at Magic Kingdom, this is an excellent time to visit and have a table service meal at The Plaza Restaurant.

As always, eat like you mean it!