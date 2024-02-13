The Phantom Menace To Return To Theaters For 25th Anniversary







The more time that passes, the more you see things from your childhood getting older. A large portion of the Star Wars fanbase had never experienced the original when it was first released all the way in 1977, but a new generation got to experience their own pop culture moment with the prequel trilogy.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy began 25 years ago with the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.



Now, a quarter of a century later, the film that ignited many children’s imaginations will return to the big screen for a limited time beginning on May 3rd, just in time for Star Wars Day. To celebrate the occasion, a new poster was made to promote the event.







While it is true that a portion of the community voiced their dislike of the film, the fanbase has since embraced both it and its two follow-ups. While the dialogue and line delivery can be clunky, this was the first time that technology was advanced enough to give us the vast landscapes and visuals that were unobtainable in the original trilogy.



Seeing a young Obi-Wan Kenobi being trained by his master Qui Gon Jinn and the origins of Anakin Skywalker gave us insight into what would eventually become the setting of the original trilogy. The film’s antagonist, Darth Maul, has become one of the most popular villains in the whole franchise.







The film also has many memorable lines such as “There’s always a bigger fish,” “Now this is pod-racing,” or “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent.” To this day, people still quote them in various internet memes.



